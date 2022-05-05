Okpekpe Race organisers set registration deadline

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have set Saturday May 7 and Friday, May 20, 2022 as deadlines for submission of completed registration forms for the eighth edition of the event scheduled to hold on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo State. Race Director, Zack Amodu said in a statement yesterday that international athletes outside the invited ones wishing to participate in the race have until May 7 to submit their forms while local athletes must submit their entry papers two weeks later. “Entry forms and other documents must be received by the deadline dates and entries mailed after the dates will not be accepted,” he said. Amodu revealed entry forms are still available at the Marathon office at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos and the LOC office at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.

