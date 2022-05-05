Okpekpe Race organisers set registration deadline

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have set Saturday May 7 and Friday, May 20, 2022 as deadlines for submission of completed registration forms for the eighth edition of the event scheduled to hold on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo State. Race Director, Zack Amodu said in a statement yesterday that international athletes outside the invited ones wishing to participate in the race have until May 7 to submit their forms while local athletes must submit their entry papers two weeks later. “Entry forms and other documents must be received by the deadline dates and entries mailed after the dates will not be accepted,” he said. Amodu revealed entry forms are still available at the Marathon office at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos and the LOC office at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.
Cape Verde vs Nigeria: EPL clubs stop Eagles stars from World Cup qualifier
…Ndidi, Iheanacho, Ekong, Iwobi, Etebo may play only Liberia tie Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will prosecute the World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde in Praia on September 7 without key players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and William Troost- Ekong as their English Premier League clubs have stopped them from traveling to […]
Pironkova stuns Muguruza in US Open
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the US Open, losing in straight sets to Tsvetana Pironkova. The Spanish 10th seed, who reached this year’s Australian Open final, lost 7-5 6-3 at Flushing Meadows. Pironkova, 32, is playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, after which she gave birth to her […]
AFCON qualifiers: Rohr loses defender after ‘long term’ injury
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was a sad man at the weekend after losing Nigeria’s and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma to ‘long term’ injury. The German born Nigerian is now a major doubt for the Super Eagles AFCON and Qatar World Cup qualifiers starting in March as he will be sidelined “long […]
