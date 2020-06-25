Okpekpe race organizers congratulate Olayinka

The Organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have congratulated Mr. Olaniran Olayinka on his elevation as the new Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank.

As part of its reorganization process, Keystone Bank Limited (former Bank PHB), has announced the appointment of Olayinka as its new Managing Director/CEO.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Mike Itemuagbor, the CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Limited, Olayinka’s elevation is a confirmation of his professionalism, leadership qualities and competence.

“On behalf of the management and board of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Limited, organizers of the annual 10km Okpekpe International Road Race, we write to congratulate you on your recent appointment as the Managing Director/CEO of Keystone bank.

“As a seasoned banker of repute, your elevation to the position of the Chief Executive of Keystone Bank Limited bears testament to your leadership qualities, excellence and experience in the banking industry.

“Your organization as you may be aware is partners/sponsors in the Women Empowerment category of the Okpekpe International Road Race and we deeply appreciate the great support and partnership.

“We are confident that you’re coming on board with your vast knowledge and experience will add value to this long relationship and we also pledge to continually work towards the improvement and sustenance of the relationship with great sponsorship benefit deliverables to your bank as well.

“We once again congratulate you and look forward to working with you,” read the congratulatory message.

The annual Okpekpe international 10km road race is the first road race in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label which confers on it the status of a world class road running event.

Organised annually by Pamodzi Sports Marketing Nigeria Limited, the race is also the first road running event in Nigeria to have its course measured by World Athletics accredited measurer.

Like this: Like Loading...