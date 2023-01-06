Okpekpe race tops list of 16 Road Races in Nigeria certfied by World Athletics

The Okpekpe international 10km road race tops the list of 16 road races in Nigeria certified by World Athletics after the world body updated the list of certified road races in the world last December. Okpekpe international 10km road race is the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics and AIMS certified course measurer and the first in West Africa to be granted a label status. This means the Okpekpe race is the first truly world class road running event in Nigeria after it was granted a bronze label status in 2015, upgraded to silver and now gold for the ninth edition scheduled to hold May 27, 2023 in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State. Also certified is the Access Bank Lagos Marathon, the second World Athletics label road race in Nigeria and its 10km component which is deemed a separate race.

