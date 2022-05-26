Sports

Okpekpe Road Race: Over N60m prize money on offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A total prize purse of over N60million will be on offer at the eighth World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State after organisers announced an unchanged prize money outlay on the event’s website, www. okpekperoadrace.com.

In the outlay, a total of $103,000 is on offer as prize money to the top eight finishers in the men and women’s elite race with the winner in each gender category going home with $20,000 while $13,000, $9,000, $6,500 and $3,000 respectively will go to the second, third, fourth and fifth placed finishers. Organisers also announced an unchanged prize money outlay for Nigerian runners at the race. The first placed finishers in both the men and women race will go home with N1,000,000 while the second to the fifth placed finishers will get N600,000, N400,000, N250,000 and N150,000 respectively.

“The prize money on offer at the Okpekpe race is clearly more than the minimum gross guaranteed prize money specified in World Athletics’ road race regulations,” said Zack Amodu, the race director who revealed that payment of prize money and bonuses is dependent upon athletes clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Avoid embracing, slapping hands’ – La Liga plans for return of fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spanish football is making plans for supporters to return to stadiums but they should not celebrate just yet. In fact, fans will be discouraged from celebrating at all. A 16-page draft protocol put together by La Liga, and seen by the Guardian, will enforce physical distancing in the stands, staggered arrival times and registration […]
Sports

Minister hints at Rohr’s sack

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties. Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their doubleheader AFCON 2022 qualifier. While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra […]
Sports

AFCON: Super Eagles depart for Benin by boat

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Super Eagles have departed for Benin Republic where they are billed to face the Squirrels in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday. A tweet on the team’s handle on Friday morning showed photos of the players and officials leaving their hotel in Lagos State to Benin Republic. The Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica