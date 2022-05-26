Okpekpe Road Race: Over N60m prize money on offer

A total prize purse of over N60million will be on offer at the eighth World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State after organisers announced an unchanged prize money outlay on the event’s website, www. okpekperoadrace.com.

In the outlay, a total of $103,000 is on offer as prize money to the top eight finishers in the men and women’s elite race with the winner in each gender category going home with $20,000 while $13,000, $9,000, $6,500 and $3,000 respectively will go to the second, third, fourth and fifth placed finishers. Organisers also announced an unchanged prize money outlay for Nigerian runners at the race. The first placed finishers in both the men and women race will go home with N1,000,000 while the second to the fifth placed finishers will get N600,000, N400,000, N250,000 and N150,000 respectively.

“The prize money on offer at the Okpekpe race is clearly more than the minimum gross guaranteed prize money specified in World Athletics’ road race regulations,” said Zack Amodu, the race director who revealed that payment of prize money and bonuses is dependent upon athletes clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

