Okpodu urges NFF against nominal Technical director appointment

Former Coach of Nigeria’s women national team Sam Okpodu has advised the Nigeria Football Federation against appointing a nominal Technical director as the Federation gets set to name a new Technical director. Okpodu speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said the Technical Director role is a significant one to a football federation with regard to coaches as well as players’ development.

He added that such a director should be allowed to carry out fully the function of his office with regard to collaborating with all coaches and technical staff of the Federation. “It’s about what they will be able to allow the person do when they assume the position.

The person should be able to absolutely conduct programmes across the nation or the six geopolitical zone with proper coaching development as well as players development. “Those are the kind of things that that position should be looking for. Anybody that is in that position should work in collaboration really to put out a programme where the best players and the best coaches are developed year in year out,” he said.

