Sports

Okunbo Invitational Golf Tournament tees-off Today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Kingsley Okunbo at 60 Invitational Golf Tournament (Pro-Am) will tee-off from Tuesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 10, at the prestigious Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) golf course, GRA, Benin City, Edo State.

According to Ignatius Aigbokhaode, Chairman, Committee of Friends who is organising the tournament confirmed that the invitational birthday golf tournament will attract about 200 golfers from different golf clubs in Nigeria in honour of Engr. Kingsley Okunbo, former Captain of BCGS who has contributed greatly to golf development in Edo and in Nigeria.

Aigbokhaode, also former Captain of BCGS remarked that Engr. Okunbo who is celebrating Diamond Jubilee had steered the ship of BCGS, one of the busiest golf clubs in Nigeria for two tenures.

“The golf event will feature golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; UBTH Golf Club, Benin; Ikeja Golf Club, and Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; IBB Golf and Country Club, FCT, Port-Harcourt Golf Club, Rivers, and many others,” he said.

Similarly, the BCGS Competition and Handicap Secretary, Engr. Stephen Ebaretonbofa on his part stated that caddies will tee-off the birthday tournament on Tuesday while Pros and eaglets will storm the course on Wednesday.

 

Meanwhile, lots of trophies and other fabulous prizes will be presented to winners various categories as well as individual cadres.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

