Okunbo succumbs to cancer at 63, to be buried in London

Family sources last night confirmed that the remains of Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, who died in a London hospital at 63, would be interred in the United Kingdom at the end of the month.

New Telegraph exclusively learnt last night that the option to bury the Edo business mogul and philanthropist in UK as, “his (Okunbo’s) heart desires while alive”, even though the family was yet to make any formal pronouncement on the businessman’s final abode as at the time of filing this story last night.

The development, however, emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday mourned the passing of Okunbo. Commenting on the plans to bury Okunbo in UK, the source added: “From time, he had always wanted the screened atmosphere in UK as final abode and this is why this wish will be granted to him. He loves home too notwithstanding though, but his wish will surely be granted him.”

However, New Telegraph learnt that President Buhari, who commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late business mogul and philanthropist, said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, that the late Okunbo, had “contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, who he said had investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors of the economy, among others, while he urged those mourning him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of public-spiritedness and large heartedness.

On his part, Obaseki described the late businessman as “a man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments.”

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, the governor said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of a great son of Edo State, a brother, a distinguished Nigerian, an illustrious businessman and an accomplished philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“A man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments, Captain Okunbo saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage.”

Obaseki said Okunbo was a philanthropist, who gave lavishly of himself and his resources, noting that thousands of Edo sons and daughters benefited from his charitable works and benevolence.

He added: “As a mortal, Captain Okunbo was not a perfect person, just as none of us can claim to be, but he will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people.

“His desire for the development and progress of our dear state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria, as well as his invaluable contributions to building bridges of peace across the country will never be forgotten.”

In announcing his demise yesterday, the family said in a statement signed by Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, head of the Okunbo family, said: “The family of Late Evangelist Robert Amos Okunbo of Orhua Town in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State announced the passing unto glory of its crowned jewel, son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, philanthropist and business magnate, Capt. (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who passed on in the early hours of the 8th of August 2021, after a gallant fight with pancreatic cancer.

“The family, however, thanked God for a life of service and dedication to humanity that the late businessman lived.

“We do not mourn like those that have no hope and we take solace in the fact that he lived a good life and he has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. “The family would want to thank everyone for their prayers and support all through this trying period.

The family, however, craved the understanding of all and sundry at this trying times and would want the immediate family to be allowed to grief in privacy.” The statement further said further announcements on the burial and others would be communicated at a later date.

Meanwhile, the 21st Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, has decribed the death of his late father-in-law, Captain Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, as unfortunate. Okunbo’s sudden death had thrown the entire royal family into mourning, especially as his coronation ceremony was on top gear and the deceased was expected to be a special guest of honour at the event.

A royal family source in Asaba yesterday said: “This is a trying time for the royal family, especially as the coronation of his son-in-law is around the corner.”

The source said he died after he was said to have battled with cancer for years. Before his death, he was receiving treatment in a London hospital and had been overseas since Governor Godwin Obaseki won his re-election in 2020

