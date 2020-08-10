Okunbo to Edo politicians: Take a cue from ex-President Jonathan

Business mogul and philanthropist, Hosa Okunbo, has advised politicians in Edo State to take a cue from former President Goodluck Jonathan’s statement that; “No blood of any citizen is worth the ambition of any politician.” Okunbo stated this in Benin ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He bemoaned the current political violence and verbal attacks among politicians, stressing that the state remained for all, and politicians would definitely come and go. While appealing to parents to guide their children and wards from being used for the election, he also called on youths of the state to guide against being used as thugs for the September 19 election

. He said violence ‘creates an atmosphere of instability and as such, hinders development.’

According to him, “Election will come and go, but the state will remain. Nothing thrives in violence, our state can only move forward when we have a peaceful environment. “We must begin to redirect our youths from negativity to positivity. “I want to take a cue from my great friend and brother, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who said no blood of any citizen is worth the blood of any politician.

“He stated this when he addressed the nation before the 2015 elections, he did not only say it, but stood by it as well and it has earned him great global respect. “Today as I address you as a stakeholder, I want to appeal and pray for a more prosperous Edo State.

“Politicians like I said, will come and go, but this is the only house that we have and the only one we can identify with.

“The future of our children is pregnant, so we must be careful.” He urged citizens of the state to identify any stranger in their midst and report such to security agents in the state.

“As they intend to import thugs into our midst, we must prepare to identify such strange persosn and report same,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...