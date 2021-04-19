Okunrounmu: 1999 Constitution grants North dominance over South

…says Nigeria’s restructuring more important than 2023 polls

Senator Femi Okurounmu represented Ogun Central between 1999 and 2003 in the National Assembly. He was also the Secretary-General of Afenifere and head of the Advisory Committee that midwifed the 2014 National Conference. In this interview with Olufemi Adediran, he speaks on burning national issues and how a new Nigeria can be birthed

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, recently gave a damning verdict of the Nigerian economy when he said the government was so broke that they printed N60billon for the Governors to share for their March salary. What does this suggest?

Do you think this was possible and how do we get out of this? Nigeria is not only broke financially, but the country is also on the verge of death as a nation because Nigeria has been going down the hills, going down the hills without any interruption at all ever since the military took over in 1966. Every successive administration has made Nigeria worse and no administration has made it worse at a higher rate than the current administration.

Since the current administration took over in 2015, in fact, one can say that Nigeria is on the verge of death because nothing works in Nigeria anymore. Our refineries produce nothing and yet oil is our main source of revenue.

Power, in spite of spending billions and billions on power generation, we are still not better than we were 19 years ago in terms of the amount of power being generated and distributed. Nigerians keep suffering every day and to cover up their inefficiency, they keep jerking up the price of power to the consumer, recently, there has been an exorbitant increase in the price that consumers have to pay for electricity. I don’t see how people on their meager income can afford such an exorbitant rate.

A lot of our youths struggled, their parents struggled to send them to school, to universities to get an education but after all the struggles, they end up being jobless. In fact, there is no section of the population that is more frustrated than the youths. It is just that our people are very strong-willed; otherwise, we would have been witnessing a lot of suicide. A lot of our youths are abandoning the country at the first opportunity they get and going abroad, to escape the hell that Nigeria has become.

You just presented a gloomy picture for the country…

There is just nothing good to say about Nigeria. Our President goes abroad for medical treatment, the budget for the state house health facility is almost more than what many states get for health, but in spite of that heavy budget, he must go abroad for medical treatment and Nigerians cannot even get good treatment at home; Nigerians are dying for lack of medical treatment, but the President, his wife, his children, they all go abroad at public expense to have medical treatment. This is criminal, it is scandalous and this is what Nigerians have to put up with. Nobody is secured again in the country,

Boko Haram is more or less superior to the army because the army has been fighting them for years yet they seem to be making no headway and it appears the government in power, in a way, does not want to end Boko Haram because even when they capture some members of Boko Haram, you find out that they have rehabilitated them and they have been granted amnesty.

Some of them are even reabsorbed into the Nigerian Army and they begin to pass information to their colleagues and so this intensifies the war.

The Army Generals are making billions of naira out of this Boko Haram war because in the guise of fighting insecurity they budget a lot of money, but most of that money goes into the accounts of Generals.

In fact, the military is poorly equipped, sometimes the Boko Haram have better equipment than our soldiers and that is why many soldiers when they are mandated to go and fight the Boko Haram, they think it is a death mission because they cannot match the equipment of the Boko Haram.

Do you think the outcome of the 2014 Constitutional Conference report which you midwife could have changed the situation of some things we are seeing?

Definitely, if we didn’t think it will change it we wouldn’t have spent so much time and energy, and money on it. If the President had adopted that report and proceeded to implement it, there would have been considerate changes for the better.

That report itself was a compromise that all Nigerians can agree on. It was not quite what any section wanted, what we got out as a report is not quite what the West wanted neither is it what the South- East or SouthSouth or Middlebelt or the North wanted, but we have to come out with something that all of us could agree on; what will move the country forward.

If the President had agreed to implement it, the country would have been moving forward, there would have been some movement towards autonomy, semi-autonomy for the various federating units, not complete autonomy, but semi-autonomy in the sense that they would have been freer to do a lot of the things which they are not free to do now.

For instance, they would have been free to take care of the security within their areas because we made provision for state police. Every state would have been free to have its own police, so the issue of security will be fully in the hands of the governor of the state.

As of now, we cannot say the governor is in charge of security, even though we call him the chief security officer of the state, but that is only just in the name because the chief security officer of the state is the President through the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The security officers take orders only from the centre, they don’t take orders from governors and all the so-called security outfits that each of the regions is trying to start now are being frustrated, being crippled by the Inspector General of Police, they are not allowed to function properly.

Many of them are being forced to be more or less part of the police as they take instructions and still report to the police, so they are not independent, we don’t have security outfit as such in the various subunits of the country.

Are you in support of those who believe that the 2023 election should not hold except the country is restructured?

Well, in fact, I believe that restructuring is so important, that if it’s a choice between restructuring and elections, I will go for restructuring. If I have a choice, if we have a choice in between which was to come first, then restructuring should come first. Because what is the point if we don’t restructure and go for elections, we shall elect a President who will go and be running the same 1999 constitution, that doesn’t help anybody.

We shall elect a President who will still be under the control of the Fulani whether he is from Yorubaland or Igboland, he will still be under the control of the Fulani because whoever the Fulani do not support cannot become President because they have manipulated the population figures, the Census figures they always manipulate it to show that they have the majority even when they don’t and they always control INEC or at least, put somebody there that they can control, so they will determine who wins the election whether you actually vote for the person or not, so it is the man that they have chosen to rule that they will declare as the winner as they have done in previous occasions. There is no point going for elections until we change the constitution, until we go back to a Federal constitution, so our priority is changing the constitution.

Afenifere recently declared that it has not endorsed Bola Tinubu for the presidency. Don’t you think the Yoruba race is only washing its dirty linen outside with such a statement?

No, we have no dirty linen. We have clear reasons why we are not supporting anybody, not just Tinubu. We are not supporting anybody’s Presidential ambition for 2023 and I have told you why Presidency for 2023 is not the priority of Nigeria. Any 2023 presidency that will be operating the same 1999 constitution is going to be as oppressive as the present one, it will not benefit any Nigerian.

Since 2015, in spite of all that the Yoruba did, including Tinubu, to help Buhari to get to power, Yoruba have been suffering under his regime, even Tinubu himself cannot say that he has been benefiting or he has been enjoying or he has been treated the way he expected by Buhari under his regime.

So, of what benefit will it be to the Yorubas to be supporting a candidate for presidency in 2023, to be a president where we are going to be slaves, we cannot be President under a constitution that makes us slaves in Nigeria, that makes us second class citizens, that makes us subordinates to other groups of people.

True federalism is an agitation that has been on the lips of many leaders in Yoruba. What is the constraint to you?

So, as I have said, the Yoruba didn’t start by asking for secession, they started by asking for true federalism which was what we had at independence. It is when the northern oligarchy got to power that they resisted the return to true federalism. It was during the military that they unitarised Nigeria. The unitary system of government came into operation with Agunyi Irosi in January, 1966 and when Gowon took power, they took advantage of that and since then we have continued with the unitary system.

A unitary system puts the person in authority at the centre in control of the entire nation and everything has to be done in the same uniform way throughout Nigeria. That means he is in control of every life of Nigerians and given the ethnic structure of Nigeria and the ethnic rivalry, the Fulani people want to control the levers of power at the centre, so that they always control Nigeria.

That is why you hear these days, it is even being said openly now that the Fulanis own the country and that the Fulani will always be in charge of the country, that the others are supposed to be subordinates to them. They have gathered enough courage, they have gathered enough boldness to be saying it openly, they don’t hide it anymore and the constitution allows them to do this.

Can’t the 1999 Constitution correct some of these imbalances?

The 1999 constitution is slanted to ensure that the North will always control power and when the North controls power, it means that the Fulani control power. If you look at the creation of states, before Gowon left government, we had only 12 states and the 12 states were six states from the North and six states from the South, so there was a balance.

The reason for the creation of those 12 states was to meet the long pent-up demands of minorities, minorities in the South and minorities in the North; all of them have been asking for regions of their own.

So, in order to get their support for the civil war, that is why they created these additional states so that they can feel that they too have their own region, they didn’t call them regions, they called them states and the states served a purpose.

They were able to mobilise, for instance, people like the Cross River, Rivers, minorities, they separated from the Igbo who they felt had always been dominating them, they were able to support the war efforts fully, to fight the war against Biafra.

Creating the 12 states had a purpose, it had a unifying purpose, but subsequent creation of states has purely hegemonic purposes-just to make the North dominate Nigeria.

We know that when we went from 12 to 19 states, the balance was distorted. The North had an edge, the North had 10 states and the South had nine; that already that gave the North an advantage and the advantage kept increasing as we had more and more states.

Today with the 36 states, the North has 19 and the South has 17. This has implications for power in the National Assembly. In the National Assembly, every state has three senators and the whole of the South which has 17 states has 51 senators.

The North has 19 states and they have 57 senators, plus, a senator from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which invariably is always from the North, so that gives the North a clear majority in the Senate. The majority is even larger when you go to the House of Representatives, because of the way they have created local government areas.

The number of seats that Kano has in the House of Representatives is almost more than what the entire Middle Belt has. Lagos and Kano used to be at par in terms of the number of local governments they had, but today, Lagos still has 20 local government areas which is what they had when Kano had 20, but now, Kano has been split into Kano and Jigawa.

Kano alone has over 40 something local governments, Jigawa has 30 something, so if you combine Kano and Jigawa now, we have close to about 70 something local governments compared with Lagos with which they used to have the same number of local governments.

And all of these is reflected in how many seats they have in the National Assembly, not only that, it also reflects in how much money goes to each state because money is shared to local governments.

So, in terms of sharing the country’s money, the North because of the number of local governments that have been created there get a lot of the money, even though most of the money is raised in the South, but when it is being spent, a lot of the money is spent in the North because of the kind of constitution we have.

And when you want to make any changes, the changes are made impossible because the North controls the National Assembly, so any change that does not favour the North cannot pass through the National Assembly, this is the situation that Nigeria has found itself, so that is why we must have true Federalism.

If we have true federalism and each state is more or less in control of its own affairs, control of its own government, has its own constitution, manages its own resources, controls its own security, then the reliance on the centre would become less.

How concerned are you over the spate of insecurity in the Southwest especially on kidnapping and herdsmen attack?

Of course, I’m very concerned and all of us are very concerned. That is why I think we need to have state police, we need to decentralised the police and when we decentralised the police, a number of measures can be taken to stop or at least reduce the insecurity in the region. As for the killer herdsmen, the solution is to have ranches.

Awolowo’s government had ranches, where cattle were bred. In fact, we had one near my village here, in this area, a cattle ranch, it was not only cattle that were bred there, but they also had cattle, they had pigs and all sorts of things and when they slaughtered animals for sale, people could go there to buy.

There were cattle ranches all over the Western region, so anybody who wants to raise cattle should develop a ranch. I’m sure that the Northerners know that, that is the solution because I’m reliably informed that even Buhari himself has a ranch and so if he himself can have a ranch why can’t others have.

And I’m sure that those cattle that were being moved around across the country are not owned by those herdsmen, they are owned by wealthy Northerners, somewhere up North who can afford to build ranches, let them build ranches and contain their cattle. So, they need to be trespassing on people’s land and people’s farms.

There is an agenda to settle Fulanis in other people’s lands across the country, because the Fulanis want to control the country, they want to populate the country, they believe Nigeria is destined to be Fulani country and to be controlled and governed by Fulanis.

They encourage Fulanis from other nations to migrate to Nigeria so that can even increase their population in Nigeria and want to create settlements for these people so that they can increase the number of Fulanis in Nigeria.

This is their agenda, unfortunately, we in the South are so selfish that rather than think if our common interest, the Southern leaders think of his personal interest, each of them thinks of how much money they can make from each administration, they don’t care about the interest of their people.

If the Yoruba leaders care about the interest of their people, I’m sure that they are smart enough to see thought the interest of these Northerners’ agenda, to see through Fulani agenda and they can stop it, but selfishness is what is hampering us.

The Yoruba race recently lost one of its illustrious sons in Yinka Odumakin. What are your thoughts around his demise and how can he possibly be immortalised?

The way to immortalise Yinka Odumakin is to continue the pursuit of true federalism. He was the spokesman for Afenifere and what Afenifere has been fighting for is true federalism and so we must continue that struggle, we must continue the pursuit of true federalism by whatever means possible and I believe that, my personal opinion is that we must engender an alternative to this contraption that we have on the ground, that we call political parties, the APC and the PDP. Frankly, the APC and PDP are not political parties, neither of them can serve the interest of Nigerians.

They consist of the same kinds of people who have been shuffling back and forth from one to the other. If you look at the APC today, maybe half of them have at one time or the other been in PDP and the same thing to the PDP too.

Each of them keeps going back and forth between the two parties, depending on which one offers a greater advantage to make money, to satisfy himself. What each of them is looking for his opportunity for them to make money, to acquire wealth, so they have turned politics into a means of acquiring wealth because they know they do this without consequences to them. They do it without any bad consequence, they do it with impunity.

How can Afenifere inject new blood and idea to realize this restructuring push?

What Afenifere can do to inject new blood into politics is that, it must create another party, Afenifere must create another party in which young men, in which a new generation of Nigerians are encouraged to take up political positions.

There must now be a power shift from these old, corrupt, unpatriotic politicians to a new generation of brilliant, committed and patriotic Nigerians, those who know what it is at stake because they know they have something at stake in Nigeria’s future.

So, we must identify and groom and mentor such young men and women.

And I think that is a challenge before Afenifere, it is not enough to be crying about restructuring, we know that no matter how loud we shout restructuring, as long as the government is still in the hands of these elements, they can pay lip service to restructuring, they will not restructure.

If we truly want to restructure, we must groom a new generation of young Nigerians, principled Nigerians, committed Nigerians who believe in the principles of restructuring and we must develop a new political platform with restructuring as its core agenda and mobilise these young men, channel their energies to politics.

That is the only way they can work for Yoruba self-determination without risking their lives, without exposing themselves to the bullets of the oppressors.

If they just keep shouting restructuring and demonstrating and matching, the oppressors’ control the troops, control the police, they will keep shooting at them, but we can form a political party composed, not exclusively, but predominantly of young people, guided by the experienced elders, so that the young people themselves can take over power, all these can be done constitutionally, without inviting the wrath of the army or the police.

And given the demography of the country, if you look at the register of voters, voters between the age of 18 and 50 are more than 81 per cent of the voters and so if the young people can organise themselves, and get their acts together, they can in fact take over power and all we need to do is make sure that they have the right orientation, the right ideology, they are not just there to go and grab power like their elders or to get money, we need to get people with the right principles, with the right orientation, that is the challenge before Afenifere.

Like this: Like Loading...