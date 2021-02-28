Okupe laments insecurity, may run for president in 2023

Former Presidential Adviser, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that if the current terrorist attacks, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country continue unabated, he will contest for president in 2023.

Okupe who stated this at the weekend on his Facebook page, lamented the pervasive insecurity in the country and apparent absence of way out, added that if elected he would send a post dated letter of resignation if he failed to bring an end to the security problems in the country within two years.

He also itemized what he described as effective strategies to bring an end to the insecurity. “I will also submit a post-dated letter of resignation from office by myself and the vice president to the NASS. It will be dated 30th September 2025.

“It (the National Assembly) shall be activated by a vote of two thirds majority of the joint seating of the National Assembly, who would have satisfied themselves with the fact that my administration has not done enough or anything vividly substantial in the war against the above listed 4 scourges that have plagued this nation,” he said.

The medical doctor and former spokesman of President Goodluck Jonathan said he made the disclosure “with great and profound sense of responsibility considering the gloom and perplexity that these menaces have brought on our nation while we all appear helpless and hopeless and we have a raging internal war, pervading state of insecurity and lack of safety, severe inter-ethnic hatred and strife tending to tear the nation apart.”

Doyin Okupe, said having been a very close aide of two great Presidents and having been close enough to Power to know what can be done under these perplexing circumstances, he could say with modesty and conviction that things needn’t have deteriorated to this level.

“I am convinced within myself that I have the knowledge, the intellect, the exposure and experience that will be required to lead this nation out of its present predicament, if no other seriously minded person is willing to offer themselves,” he said.

