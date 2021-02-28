News Top Stories

Okupe laments insecurity, may run for president in 2023

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye Comment(0)

Former Presidential Adviser, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that if the current terrorist attacks, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country continue unabated, he will contest for president in 2023.

 

Okupe who stated this at the weekend on his Facebook page, lamented the pervasive insecurity in the country and apparent absence of way out, added that if elected he would send a post dated letter of resignation if he failed to bring an end to the security problems in the country within two years.

 

He also itemized what he described as effective strategies to bring an end to the insecurity. “I will also submit a post-dated letter of resignation from office by myself and the vice president to the NASS. It will be dated 30th September 2025.

 

“It (the National Assembly) shall be activated by a vote of two thirds majority of the joint seating of the National Assembly, who would have satisfied themselves with the fact that my administration has not done enough or anything vividly substantial in the war against the above listed 4 scourges that have plagued this nation,” he said.

 

The medical doctor and former spokesman of President Goodluck Jonathan said he made the disclosure “with great and profound sense of responsibility considering the gloom and perplexity that these menaces have brought on our nation while we all appear helpless and hopeless and we have a raging internal war, pervading state of insecurity and lack of safety, severe inter-ethnic hatred and strife tending to tear the nation apart.”

 

Doyin Okupe, said having been a very close aide of two great Presidents and having been close enough to Power to know what can be done under these perplexing circumstances, he could say with modesty and conviction that things needn’t have deteriorated to this level.

 

“I am convinced within myself that I have the knowledge, the intellect, the exposure and experience that will be required to lead this nation out of its present predicament, if no other seriously minded person is willing to offer themselves,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#End SARS: We’ll not pass 2021 budget without compensation for victims – Gbajabiamila 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabimila has vowed that the lower chamber will not approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill if adequate provisions are not made for victims of police brutality and impunity.   He also assured that the House would include in the budget the financial implications of agreements reached between the […]
News

Ondo CoS, Ademujimi, Akintade, others joins ZLP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dumped their parties for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State While immediate Chief of Staff to the state government, Dr. Kola Ademujimi led the PDP defectors, Chief Bepie Akintunde led that of APC into […]
Top Stories

Isa Funtua is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead. A family source said that he died after a brief illness on Monday. A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, saying a statement would be issued soon. In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica