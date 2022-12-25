Okupe: LP considers Lawal, Osuntokun as new DG

The Labour Party (LP) may be considering former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akin Osuntokun, as possible replacement for Dr. Doyin Okupe as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Okupe resigned last week following his conviction for money laundering involving former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.)

In a letter to the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, the former presidential aide explained that the decision was taken so as not to distract him from his campaign.

Okupe told Obi that he had invested too much in his “campaign to allow his personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG, who can continue the assignment with zero distraction.”

Obi accepted the resignation but was silent on his likely successor.

A source within the party disclosed that many people are being considered as likely replacement, but said former SGF and Osuntokun feature prominently.

Lawal, who opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), left the party and pledged support for Peter Obi. He is from the North East.

Osuntokun on the other hand, is from the South West, the same zone with Okupe, who just vacated the position.

An online news newspaper had earlier reported that the Yoruba socio-cultural association Afenifere, is insisting that the region must retain the position.

Afenifere is among the ethnic nationalities that have adopted the Labour Party candidate, and is mobilising seriously for him.

The source said Obi is not in a hurry to appoint a new campaign DG, so as not to injure people’s feelings.

“The campaign is moving on smoothly despite the fact that Okupe has resigned. It is necessary that a successor should be appointed to coordinate the campaign, but you don’t have to rush into it.

“Obi is the type of person that is thorough in everything he does. You see his choice as running mate, Datti, who is acceptable by everyone.

“I assure you, by the time he announces the campaign DG, everybody will be happy. This is why Labour Party is different from other political parties,” the source explained.

It was gathered that the LP candidate would utilise this yuletide break to make consultations on who succeeds Okupe as Director General of his campaign.

The source further explained that Obi is gaining mileage in his campaigns, disclosing that the focus would be in the North when the campaign resumes in January.

“He is penetrating the North and the people are buying into his campaign, and by January, there will be an aggressive campaign,” he stated.

Obi is performing poorly in the North, especially North East and North West, in all the opinion polls conducted.

The LP candidate, who had consistently led other presidential candidates in all the opinion polls, enjoy huge support of prospective voters in the North Central and southern part of the country.

This might influence the choice of Babachir Lawal as the new DG, to assure people from the region that they are part of the ‘OBIdient’ project.

Obi running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, is equally from the North.

