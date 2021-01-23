Okupe: My son’s gay status, a spiritual challenge

A former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has said his son’s decision to openly declare himself a homosexual is a spiritual challenge. Okupe said this in a series of tweets while reacting to a viral photo showing his son, Bolu, wearing rainbow boxers with the caption, Yes, I am gay”.

Okupe, who served under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, said as an evangelist, he would never accept homosexuality as it is at variance with Christian values. He, however, said he was hopeful that God would intervene, adding that he had been aware of his son’s sexual orientation for quite some time.

