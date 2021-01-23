News

Okupe: My son’s gay status, a spiritual challenge

A former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has said his son’s decision to openly declare himself a homosexual is a spiritual challenge. Okupe said this in a series of tweets while reacting to a viral photo showing his son, Bolu, wearing rainbow boxers with the caption, Yes, I am gay”.

Okupe, who served under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, said as an evangelist, he would never accept homosexuality as it is at variance with Christian values. He, however, said he was hopeful that God would intervene, adding that he had been aware of his son’s sexual orientation for quite some time.

Obasi: Igbo presidency’ll resolve Nigeria’s socio-economic, political problems

A former Deputy National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, yesterday said solution to Nigeria problems was Igbo presidency. Obasi said Igbo President was what the country needed, pleading that the region be allowed to produce the next president in 2023. Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi […]
2021 Budget: APC urges ASUU to join IPPIS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2021 National Budget presentation, urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The party also appealed to the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the Budget. The Budget, tagged “Budget of Economic […]
Lawyers paid N5.7bn bribe to influence electoral verdicts –Report

…says judges’ spouses, religious leaders, others serve as couriers The last may not have been heard of the alleged corrupt practices in the electoral justice system, as indications have emerged that a whopping N5.7 billion may have been paid by lawyers to secure favourable judgements for their clients. In order to avoid direct contacts with […]

