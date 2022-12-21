News Top Stories

Okupe steps down as Obi’s campaign DG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has stepped down as Director General of presidential campaign organisation of Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. Okupe was convicted on Monday by an Abuja High Court for money laundering, in connection with money said to have been given to former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Ibrahim Dasuki, for arms purchase to fight insurgency.

He was given two years jail term or option of N13 million fine. The condition was met within the period given by the trial judge. In a letter yesterday he addressed to Obi, Okupe said his decision to step down was to challenge his conviction at a higher court. He noted that he had told Obi of his “personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system.”

Okupe stated that he had invested too much in Obi’s “campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction. “In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distraction.” The letter was dated December 20, and was addressed to the Labour Party presidential candidate.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

