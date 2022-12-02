News

Okupe’s suspension, null and void – LP

Posted on

The Labour Party (LP) has described as null and void the purported suspension of the Director General of the Obi-Datti presidential candidate Dr. Doyin Okupe by the Ogun State chapter of the party.

National Secretary Alhaji Umar Farouk, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the chapter acted outside its constitutional jurisdiction.

Farouk stated that the party has an internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against its members, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“Therefore, the Ogun State suspension of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the party is null and void. He still remains a card carrying member of the Labour Party and the DG of Obi-Datti presidential

“The Party is solidly united behind its leadership and the leadership of the PCC (Presidential Campaign Council).”

 

Our Reporters

