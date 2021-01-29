Business

Okwara: COVID-19 has boosted hiring of freelancers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr. Chigozie Okwara is the founder and CEO of SoftWork Freelance Network Ltd (SoftWork. xyz), a leading freelance platform (website), designed for freelancers and employers to connect and collaborate. In this interview with Tony Chukwunyem, he speaks on impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on businesses and its benefits on hiring freelancers

How has COVID-19 affected the business environment for SoftWork.xyz?

The pandemic actually exposed the benefits of hiring freelancers and also gave more value to freelancers. More businesses saw the need to hire freelancers other than employing more staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, freelancers weren’t shocked about being locked down indoors because the home has always been where work is.

The only tweak was that businesses weren’t stable and didn’t know the way forward with respect to structure and strategy. At Softwork, we took it as a responsibility to enlighten businesses on how to leverage technology and the digital space at large. We utilised practically all digital platforms to get work going smoothly. Most of our clients believe in us because of our portfolio. For instance, through Softwork, businesses and individuals can hire freelancers with graphic designing skills, websites and mobile app development, and digital marketing. We have worked with top brands and have delivered top-notch products to our clients. We also let businesses see the value in hiring freelancers to get work done.

So far, demand for freelancers has gone high and freelancers are getting more jobs. I would entrepreneurs that have been affected by the pandemic to try to infuse tech in their operations and utilize the digital space too. The pandemic made us understand that we don’t need to be in an office to run a business. Entrepreneurs should be able to leverage on digital platforms to enhance the productivity of the business.

How is this business different from outsourcing?

With the new platform we have created, we have been able to give employers the privilege to look out and make choices for themselves on which freelancer is best fit for their projects. This has brought about advantages to the employer and also the freelancer in terms of advance of communication skills. The employers have the opportunity to make the picks of the soft worker of their choice and not just the company or outsourcing for the employers directly. Apart from these factors, the platform has been characterized to have better and safer factors in terms of safety and proper monitoring of every activity that takes place among the employ- ers and freelancers. Talking about the payment system, unlike many platforms, we make use of Escrow which makes us a third party to the payment process. This means we collect the payment from the employer and hold it from the soft worker until the specified job is done. This allows for a refund in a situation if need be. It’s almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full time employees, you can hire based on skill set. Softwork is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Our platform removes the worries both clients and freelancers may have.

In these parts, it is common to find people not wanting to abide by terms and conditions of agreements. How do you guard against this problem?

On our platform, we have been able to make available adequate security systems whereby conversations and projects are being monitored by the administrative officer on the website according to the terms and conditions. Violation of the agreement would lead to banning of the soft worker (freelancer). A breach of any of the terms attracts a ban from the platform and then the job is redirected to another s o f t worker to g e t t h e jobs completed.

Can you give us an idea of the size of your client base?

Since inception, we have been able to deliver top notch and well detailed jobs/projects to over 500 clients, both locally and international.

Which skills will you say are mostly demanded by employers?

At SoftWork, we have over 30 unique skills. The top five on-demand skills are website designing, mobile application development, digital marketing, graphics designing and writings.

Are you restricted to Nigeria or you also offer your services to people outside the country?

SoftWork is a flexible organization and we plan to have our soft workers from every part of the world. Our services are open to everyone around the world; freelancers from all over the world. The company has aimed to create an opening for both parties i.e. both SoftWork as an organization and the freelancers in terms of connecting freelancers-local and international- as well as connecting employers with freelancers from all over the world.

How secure is your platform?

We put all security measures in place by using a security gateway system which has ensured the mandatory uploads of means of proidentification when signing up for their profiles. This security gateway system has ensured the proper monitor of every activity going on in the platforms between the employers and freelancers during execution of jobs/projects.

What will you say are your major challenges?

We had several challenges before the introduction of the new platform. Some of those challenges were verifying employers and freelancers signing up on the platform; the verification process of freelancers, making sure we verify employers and freelancers accurately; and monitoring communications between employers and freelancers within periods where projects/jobs are in execution.

What are your short- and longterm goals?

Our short-term goal is signing up young creative talents who are skilled and highly profiled to our platforms for delivery of topnotch jobs/projects to our clients. Our long-term goal is to connect Africa’s top talents and connect them with the international labour market.

How can internet penetration be deepened in Nigeria?

First of all, we need to solve the issue of power because without power, the internet is practically useless in the country. Also, we need to regulate the cost of data consumed by the people to the nearest minimum to enable premium access of data/internet.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Flour miller reports N68m Q1 profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc has posted a profit after tax of N68.501 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against N10.755 million recorded in 2019, accounting for 536.92 per cent increase.   Revenue grew by 69.03 per cent from N1.127 billion in 2019 to N1.905 billion in 2020.   However, cost […]
Business

Gree/Lontor boost Nigeria’s investment, employment profile

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Federal Government’s quest to free the economic space for investors and create jobs received a boost recently as two globally recognised outfits, GREE and Lontor, collaborate to promote the plan with their products through franchise. With a business model that is simple, transparent, and hassle-free, the franchise-driven arrangement is being promoted by the Choice […]
Business

Evaluating need to strengthen data protection

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Enhanced data protection is needed for investment decision. CHRIS UGWU writes   World over, investors are using data analytical tools to get insight into the stock market in order to make impactful decisions on their business operations. The stock market is very dynamic in nature as thousands of transactions and events happening every second across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica