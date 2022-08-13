Sports

Okwaraji: Sports minister celebrates fallen hero, 33 years after

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has tasked Nigerian sports men and women to emulate the fallen patriot, Samuel Okwaraji, who slumped to his death, exactly 33 years ago. Okwaraji was in action for the senior men’s national soccer team, the Green Eagles, as they were called then, in a 1990 World Cup qualifying game against Angola inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos when he slumped and died.

The Sports Minister says, “Okwaraji’s commitment to Nigeria and sacrifice anytime he was on the pitch in our green and white is a lesson on patriotism. “We will always remember him for his zeal and service to Nigeria and sadly the way he died defending our national colours. “This is a challenge to everyone of us, administrators and active sports men and women to always put this nation first in all we do,” the Minister said As a way of appreciating Samuel Okwaraji, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development placed his mother, Lady Janet Okwaraji, on a monthly support stipend until she passed on in 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ministerial Task Force: Why we demolished illegal structures at National Stadium – Nesiama

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says exercise continues today   Business activities to be restricted   Five-star hotel to be built at complex   The Co-Chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the rebuilding of the National Stadium, Surulere, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd), has revealed reasons why the committee decided to demolish […]
Sports

Oboabona tips Dinamo for great outing in Georgia

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, Godfrey Oboabona, has tipped his Georgian side, Dinamo Batumi, to perform well and contest for the league title as football action returns in the country.   According to the 2013 AFCON winner, the players have been working hard and are very focussed on achieving their set goal with the world returning to […]
Sports

Liverpool presented with Premier League trophy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years. Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990, during a spectacular ceremony after the champions beat Chelsea […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica