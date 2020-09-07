News

Okwor emerges APC Enugu by-election candidate

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that it would resist all form of electoral manipulation by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Isi-Uzo state  Constituency by-election scheduled to take place on 31st October, 2020.

 

The party made the declaration after theemergenceof Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okwor as its candidate during a primary election that took place at the weekend at Ikem, Isi-Uzo local government area of the state.

 

Okwor emerged the party’s consensus candidate via affirmation of voice votes. The by-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) followed recent demise of a member representing the constituency, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze.

 

Meanwhile, widow of late lawmaker, Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze has similarly emerged sole candidate of the PDP during its primary held at Isi Uzo council area, weekend. But speaking to journalists shortly after the APC primaries which had Comrade Adolphus Udeh as Returning Officer and was observed by officials of INEC, security operatives, the media and other stakeholders, Enugu state Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, expressed satisfaction with the party’s faithful for their peaceful conduct during the poll.

