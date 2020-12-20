Okwukwu tasks Ukiwe to intervene in Ohanaeze crisis

Former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu has called on the former Chief of General Staff in the Gen Ibrahim Babangida military junta, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd) to intervene in the ongoing move to elect a new president general for the apex Igbo socio-cultural group.

Okwukwu was suspended by the group in 2019 for allegedly going against the endorsement of the Atiku Abubakar/ PeterObi candidacy in the 2019 presidential election. In a statement at the weekend, he said Ukiwe should step forward now and assert his authority before things escalate beyond redemption.

He alleged that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has violated the Ohanaeze constitution by handpicking the 2021 Electoral Committee membership, saying what happened in the ‘Ime Obi’ of December 6, 2020 was a charade.

Okwukwu said: “Nwodo violated the provision of Article 11, paragraph (8), page 14 of the Reviewed Ohanaeze Constitution of November 30, 2003.

The section states that the President-General, through the Secretary-General summon the general meetings of the National Executive Committee, the Council of Elders, Ime Obi and the General Assembly.”

He further claimed that he remains the only secretary general of the group without a mention of his widely reported suspension in 2019, whether he was recalled and reinstated in that office. He however stated that as he was not the one that summoned the Ime Obi of December 6, 2020, it was illegal.

“Assuming without conceding that there was an Ime Obi, Nwodo seriously erred on ethical and moral grounds handpicking Ben Obi to chair the Ohanaeze 2021 Electoral Committee,” he said

