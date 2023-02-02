Okwuosa Foundation launches digital ambassador programme for students

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has hosted the largest symposium for secondary school students in Anambra State in observance of the International Day of Education at the Ekwusigo Council Secretariat hall. The symposium featured the launch of the foundation’s digital ambassadors programme where outstanding schools were given prize money to address different problems in their school, professional mentorship with well-seasoned facilitators, soft skills that students need to apply and excel, as well as critical thinking test in selecting an outstanding school.

The winner of the prize money was Community Secondary School, Ozubulu, and they were given N500,000 to launch a school project in the next two months. Announcing the prize money was the Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Oilserv Group, Wariri Cephalus, representing the Chairman of the Foundation. The theme of this year’s international day of education, ‘To invest in People, Prioritise Education,’ was an effort of the foundation to step up engagement in schools in favour of education as a path of sustainable development, individual and collective well-being.

They will also provide students with a platform to present their initiatives and innovations with critical thinking skills to advance the right to education. The digital ambassador program and celebration of the International Day of Education was proudly supported by the Oilserv Group, the Anambra Ministry of Education, Ekwusigo local government, the Dame Irene Owkuosa Memorial Hospital and Seahorse Lubricants Limited.

