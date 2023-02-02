News

Okwuosa Foundation launches digital ambassador programme for students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has hosted the largest symposium for secondary school students in Anambra State in observance of the International Day of Education at the Ekwusigo Council Secretariat hall. The symposium featured the launch of the foundation’s digital ambassadors programme where outstanding schools were given prize money to address different problems in their school, professional mentorship with well-seasoned facilitators, soft skills that students need to apply and excel, as well as critical thinking test in selecting an outstanding school.

The winner of the prize money was Community Secondary School, Ozubulu, and they were given N500,000 to launch a school project in the next two months. Announcing the prize money was the Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Oilserv Group, Wariri Cephalus, representing the Chairman of the Foundation. The theme of this year’s international day of education, ‘To invest in People, Prioritise Education,’ was an effort of the foundation to step up engagement in schools in favour of education as a path of sustainable development, individual and collective well-being.

They will also provide students with a platform to present their initiatives and innovations with critical thinking skills to advance the right to education. The digital ambassador program and celebration of the International Day of Education was proudly supported by the Oilserv Group, the Anambra Ministry of Education, Ekwusigo local government, the Dame Irene Owkuosa Memorial Hospital and Seahorse Lubricants Limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Group endorses Nwajiuba for president

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A group, under the umbrella of the Young Nigerian Voices, has joined the call for the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to run for the Presidency in 2023. South-East Coordinator of the group, Prince Collins Enwere declared the support for Nwajiuba at a media briefing held in Owerri, Imo State capital. Enwere urged […]
News

Cloud Exchange partners Huawei to unveil first tier IV data centre

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

A leading system integrator in West Africa and provider of end-to-end Information Technology (IT) system solutions, Cloud Exchange, has in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Huawei, launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier IV modular prefabricated data centre. The centre is the highest level of availability threshold obtainable in the world of Data Centres so far. Cloud […]
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chijioke Iremeka   A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective. According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica