Okwuosa makes case for experience

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, has said that despite the several billionaire aspirants seeking to succeed Governor

Willie Obiano, the state does not need an immature and inexperienced governor. Okwuosa said Anambra electorate should learn from the experience of the United States and elect a mature and experienced individual as governor and not someone who would learn in office.

According to the former Chairman of the state APC Reconciliation Committee, developments around President Donald Trump’s last days in office should make Anambra people to be critical of the many billionaires who are aspiring to govern the state.

He noted that as a commercially and socially viable state, the next governor should be “someone that strikes a balance between business and political experience.”

Okwuosa, a former Commissioner of Works and Transport in the state, said: “Anyone aspiring to be the next governor of Anambra State must have capacity to create wealth and political skills.”

He lamented that the political leadership of Anambra State in the last 21 years lacked such attributes, saying: “We hardly saw people with a mixture of both.

And that is the problem. Any leadership that will take over Anambra State without experience will not succeed.” He added: “If you look at previous experiences, since the creation of the state, those who lacked political experience failed.

I believe before you can be a governor, you must have been privileged to pass through the local government, you must taste executive at the local level, which will propel you to function well at the state level.

“The next governor must have a sustainable source of livelihood and must have had the opportunity of going through political tutelage, of which I was privileged due to my association with Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

Citing former governor Chris Ngige’s tenure, Okwuosa recalled a situation where people mounted the saddle in the midst of crisis and excelled due to their experience.

“So, having gone though the local government and state house, being in party politics, building up a political formation and being involved in Ojukwu’s presidential campaign, I wear the shoes and know where it pinches.

All these would enable someone like me to excel as governor and I’m going there to solve the problems, because I already know what the problems are and not to start learning the ropes,” he said

