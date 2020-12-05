Okwuosa: More S’East governors set to join APC

There are strong indications that the remaining governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and few of the South- South geo-political zones are set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

This is coming as the APC national leadership is putting the finishing touches aimed at officially zoning the presidential ticket of the party to the South-East geo-political zone. A governorship aspirant of the APC in Anambra State, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, who confirmed this yesterday, said it was no longer news about the certainty of Abia and Enugu state governors dump-ing PDP for APC. He said: “When Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State joined the APC people thought it was a personal ambition but today the picture is becoming clearer that the rest of the PDP governors from the South-East are concluding arrangements to join us in the APC.

“This is because they have confirmed that the APC as a political party is putting finishing touches to the zoning of the presidential ticket of our party to the South-East and the governors who are also desirous of having a Nigerian president of the South-East extraction and they know that this can only work if we have the majority of our people in the APC.”

Okwuosa, who was the Chairman of the APC, Anambra State Fact Finding Committee, said the revalidation of the APC membership register was aimed at integrating the new members of the party who recently left the PDP for the APC. “The support of the South- East for the PDP has cost the zone a lot even though the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has so far favoured the Igbo race.”

Like this: Like Loading...