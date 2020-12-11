News

Olabinjo: Debt capital panacea for Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit

The Managing Director/ CEO, Skystone Capital & Investment Limited, Mr Ola Olabinjo, has identified debt capital financing as the major solution to the country’s infrastructure deficit. Olabinjo explained that the country’s infrastructure deficit and needs could not be addressed with yearly budgetary allocations.

He said at a meeting in Lagos that the quest by the Federal Government to develop the critical infrastructure needed to attract investment, growth and development could only be achieved through debt capital financing. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to embrace opportunities inherent in the debt capital in solving the lingering infrastructure deficit.

Olabinjo said that the continued allocation and appropriation in the budget for development of the critical infrastructure sector of the economy amounted to paying lip service to infrastructure development. “The budget allocation for infrastructure for the 2021 fiscal year is a drop of water in the ocean. “It cannot maintain the existing infrastructure let alone develop new ones. “The only way to think out of the box and think afresh is new ways of tackling infrastructure development,” he said.

