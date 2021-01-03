Body & Soul

Olabisi Akanbi decorated amidst pomp

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Olabisi Akanbi, is still be basking in the euphoria of signing out of year 2020 on a very great and exciting note. Slim built and amiable Akanbi was days ago made the patron of the National Association of Polytechnic Students.

For the benefit of those who might be wondering who Olabisi Akanbi is, easy going Akanbi is the highly influential young man behind Labo Business Group. Although, he is a person who cherishes his privacy but his successes have found a way to deny him that, just like a gold fish that has no hiding place. The entertainment arm of Labo Business Group happens to be the most popular based on great exploits Olabisi has done through the firm.

It will be recalled that Labo recently signed up the rave of the moment in the music industry, Enugbe crooner, Dotman. For his exemplary lifestyle and making a good representation of the youth constituency, National Association of Polytechnic students looked no further when they stumbled on Olabisi’s impressive profile and they felt the cap of a patron fits him, hence, the move was made. Amidst pomp, Labo boss was decorated as the patron of NAPS. The event held at Lakowe Golf Resort, Lagos.

Highlight of the ceremony was when popular singer 9ice mounted the stage to put up a scintillating performance. Successful young businessman, Olabisi has the culture of giving back to the society. His great gesture of providing succor to many by giving palliatives during the heat of the first wave of the coronavirus is still very fresh in the minds of many. Also, as part of his kind gesture, the philanthropist on Thursday, 17th December, 2020 visited Kirikiri, Apapa correctional centre to support the inmates talent hunt and the end of the year party thanksgiving. He made the trip in company of his newly signed artiste, Dotman.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Democracy and diarchy or duumvirate: Strange bed fellows (Part 7)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME SAN,,OFR

INTRODUCTION   An American science fiction writer, Frank Hubert, once rightly stated that “good governance never depends upon laws, but upon the personal qualities of those who govern.   The machinery of government is always subordinate to the will of those who administer that machinery.   The most important element of government therefore, is the […]
Body & Soul

Korede Bello, ‘the sexiest man alive’

Posted on Author In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye,

Nigeria’s singer and song writer, Korede Bello music shot him to fame. Now his good looks are creating another attraction to his brand. He was recently declared ‘The Sexiest Man alive’ by Africa’s savvy ‘Man Magazine’ and its left for you to take it or leave it. The photoshoots and the behind the scenes have […]
Body & Soul

Business Mogul, Abdulsamad Rabiu turns 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who ranks high among mega business tycoons, bestriding Africa’s business firmament, has turned the big 60. The enigma, who hails from Kano State, North-western part of Nigeria, no doubt has brought, honour and respect to the country.   The unassuming and humble Abdulsamad remains exceptional in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica