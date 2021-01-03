Olabisi Akanbi decorated amidst pomp

Olabisi Akanbi, is still be basking in the euphoria of signing out of year 2020 on a very great and exciting note. Slim built and amiable Akanbi was days ago made the patron of the National Association of Polytechnic Students.

For the benefit of those who might be wondering who Olabisi Akanbi is, easy going Akanbi is the highly influential young man behind Labo Business Group. Although, he is a person who cherishes his privacy but his successes have found a way to deny him that, just like a gold fish that has no hiding place. The entertainment arm of Labo Business Group happens to be the most popular based on great exploits Olabisi has done through the firm.

It will be recalled that Labo recently signed up the rave of the moment in the music industry, Enugbe crooner, Dotman. For his exemplary lifestyle and making a good representation of the youth constituency, National Association of Polytechnic students looked no further when they stumbled on Olabisi’s impressive profile and they felt the cap of a patron fits him, hence, the move was made. Amidst pomp, Labo boss was decorated as the patron of NAPS. The event held at Lakowe Golf Resort, Lagos.

Highlight of the ceremony was when popular singer 9ice mounted the stage to put up a scintillating performance. Successful young businessman, Olabisi has the culture of giving back to the society. His great gesture of providing succor to many by giving palliatives during the heat of the first wave of the coronavirus is still very fresh in the minds of many. Also, as part of his kind gesture, the philanthropist on Thursday, 17th December, 2020 visited Kirikiri, Apapa correctional centre to support the inmates talent hunt and the end of the year party thanksgiving. He made the trip in company of his newly signed artiste, Dotman.

