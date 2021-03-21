Olabisi Sanni berths with ‘Lekki FM’

Ardent followers of Celeb Lounge will recall it was served sometime back that celebrated on air personality; Olabisi Sanni had quit her position as the head of programs at Ikorodu based popular radio station, Tungba FM.

The sudden resignation of the slim beautiful lady, Olabisi was found to be shocking by many and this led to them placing a tab on her to know what her next line of action since they are aware of her usual gut to take on any exploit and adventure.

The wait is over as Olabisi has eventually berthed with her own founded radio station, Lekki FM.

All roads penultimate Sunday led to Lekki part of Lagos where she launched the newly founded radio station. It was indeed a glorious day for Olabisi as many well meaning individuals converged to celebrate the new feat with her even as they in tune extolled her unusual virtue.

Olabisi, a former star presenter on Lagos State-owned broadcasting establishment, Radio Lagos, is equally a successful business woman, a compassionate humanitarian. She is married and blessed with lovely kids.

