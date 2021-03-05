Sports

Oladapo elated as Quadri hits last eight

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Olabanji Oladapo could not hide his excitement after watching Aruna Quadri becoming the first African to qualify for the quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series taking place in Doha, Qatar.

On Wednesday, Quadri beat Indian national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 to set up a round of 16 tie against Portugal’s Joao Geraldo. And on Thursday March 4 at Lusail Sports Arena in Doha continued his good run with another superlative performance to record a 3-2 (10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) win over his Portuguese counterpart.

An excited Oladapo described the performance of Aruna as confirmation of the ability of the Oyo State-born athlete. “Aruna has been a shining light in table tennis not only in Nigeria and Africa but globally. His efforts have continued to put Nigeria and Africa on the world map of table tennis. I am so proud of him and I believe Africa is also proud of what the Nigerian has achieved in the sport,” the NOC scribe said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP

Posted on Author Reporter

*Games to begin July 23, 2021 The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on July 23 next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”. They were originally […]
Sports

Basketball: Nigerian centre, Michael Ojo, dies in Serbia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo died of a heart attack during an individual training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said in a statement on its official website. “It is with great sadness we hereby inform the public that our former centre Michael Ojo passed away at […]
Sports

NSF 2020: Edo faults PTF over decision to halt games

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Host of the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo State, has expressed displeasure over the decision of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to reject the new date fixed for the festival after it suffered a postponement few days to the opening day early this year due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica