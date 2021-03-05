Oladapo elated as Quadri hits last eight

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Olabanji Oladapo could not hide his excitement after watching Aruna Quadri becoming the first African to qualify for the quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series taking place in Doha, Qatar.

On Wednesday, Quadri beat Indian national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 to set up a round of 16 tie against Portugal’s Joao Geraldo. And on Thursday March 4 at Lusail Sports Arena in Doha continued his good run with another superlative performance to record a 3-2 (10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) win over his Portuguese counterpart.

An excited Oladapo described the performance of Aruna as confirmation of the ability of the Oyo State-born athlete. “Aruna has been a shining light in table tennis not only in Nigeria and Africa but globally. His efforts have continued to put Nigeria and Africa on the world map of table tennis. I am so proud of him and I believe Africa is also proud of what the Nigerian has achieved in the sport,” the NOC scribe said.

