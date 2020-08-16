Oladega Ibrahim steps forward for service

If you refer to youthful Prince Oladega Kehinde Ibrahim as an uncommon breed; you won’t be far from the truth. All the qualities he posses and his experienced aptly describes him as uncommon breed.

Although, he grew up like every other child but those who know him will readily attest to that Oladega became conscious of his environment early in life and he was said to have equally exhibited leadership trait. His creative mind is also said to have stood him out among his peers.

While his peers were ruled by exuberance, Oladega, a native of Agboyi in Agboyi-Ketu Local Government, Lagos, paid attention to knowledge seeking and development.

He would eventually have stage to experiment his laudable traits when he became an undergraduate of Lagos State Polytechnic where he graduated in mass communication. His involvement in student unionism as well as his knowledge in the world of arts made him popular on campus.

He never took up paid employment since he graduated but he’s been able to establish himself through his extraordinary talent in playing with words that affords him to make exploits in voice overs, act of compeer and presentation in electronic media.

His zeal towards ensuring his river side homestead, Agboyi doesn’t remain undeveloped led him into partisan politics and it was in no time that his talent and commitment to party activities announced him, such that Rauf Aregbesola caught his fancy and later became a loyal right hand man to late Senator Bayo Osinowo a.k.a Pepper.

Among numerous party assignments Dega, as he is fondly called, has undertaken are, member Media Committee of Babajide Sanwo- Olu Campaign Organisation and member Media Committee , President Buhari NEXT LEVEL CAMPAIGN, to mention a few.

As it is, Oladega has stepped forward to take up a new challenge as he’s been pushed forward by the elders and people of Agboyi to feel the vacuum created by the demise of Honorable Tunde Buraimoh who represented Kosofe Constituency II, at the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Without mincing words, Dega, whose slogan is “Youthful and Useful”, is a leading aspirant among others who are interested in representing the APC at the Kosofe by-election. Dega’s track records, true quest for service and popularity have been identified why he’s been tipped as the man that is hard to beat.

Like this: Like Loading...