Oladeinde: How Sanwo-Olu transformed transportation in Lagos

Lagosians got yesterday some cheery news as the state government announced that the funding for the Blue Line Rail project was ready. New Telegraph gathered that the project will be inaugurated alongside the Red Line at the end of next year. The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fred Oladeinde, who announced this at a press conference on the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the project was all part of the governor’s second year anniversary. Traffic Management and Transportation is the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the administration’s development plan.

It was learntthat the Blue Line will traverse Mile 2 and Marina, even though the project, which started in 2013, was temporarily stalled by funding before challenge before the Sanwo-Olu administration mounted the saddle. The commissioner said construction had fully resumed to complete all outstanding civil works on the Blue Line, adding that the intra-city metro line, which would be powered by an Independent Power Plant (IPP), will be completed with operational infrastructure. Oladeinde said: “Funding has now been secured for the completion of the Blue Line’s civil, operation and management infrastructure.

This is a major progress for the Blue Line rail project, which spans from National Theatre via Ijora to Marina. “This section is a 5.5km levated rail route that spans over the Lagos lagoon through Ebute-Ero to Elegbata and Marina.” He said the Sanwo-Olu administration led an unprecedented investment drive into boosting water transportation, pointing out that the effort had resulted in an increment in ferry services, moving between 5,000 to 10,000 passengers daily. According to him, the government has opened new routes for ferry operations along Bayeku-Okeiranla- Badore, Ilaje Bariga –Victoria Island–Falomo–CMS and Marina–Ebute Ero.

To fully harness the potential of Lagos waterways for transportation, Oladeinde said the state government was evaluating proposals from prospective investors, adding that the ministry would be delivering 15 jetties and more boats to raise the capacity of Lagos Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) to move 75,000 to 100,000 passengers daily. He said: “Eight new LAGFERRY boats were commissioned and added to the existing fleet, making a total of 14 boats in the fleet operation. Additional seven high-capacity boats will be added by mid-May to take the total fleet to 21.” Of the 60 gridlock points identified by the government for remodeling to achieve traffic improvement, 28 have been completed by the Ministry of Transportation, while 22 will be delivered in the coming weeks. 10 gridlock points, the Commissioner said, are at the concept stages.

