Oladipo snubs $42.5m contract extension from Houston Rockets

Nigerian United States-based basketball sensation, Victor Oladipo has snubbed a contract extension offer worth $45.2m from Houston Rockets, as he prefers an option to join Miami Heat instead. Oladipo could now be on his way towards linking forces with fellow- Nigerian-born rave, Bam Adebayo and veteran player, Andre Iguodala in Miami, with great expectations of better fortunes in USA’s National Basketball Association (NBA) league.

This comes at a point The Rockets continue to struggle this season, currently riding a 10-game losing streak and, ahead of the March 25th trade deadline approaching, Oladipo could making an early exit from Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon’s former team.

This is in spite of frenetic news that marked the arrival of Oladipo in Houston, as he was acquired by The Rockets from Indiana Pacers for Caris LeVert in part of the four-team trade on January 13th in a deal that also sent James Harden to Brooklyn Nets. In 13 games with Houston this season, Oladipo is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that The Rockets guard has turned down an offer for a two-year contract extension worth $45.2m.

