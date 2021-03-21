Oladunni Odu trailing the blaze

Okitipupa, Ondo State-born beautiful Princess Oladunni Odu is not just a leading light in her lineage and community but ranks high among the illustrious ones in the Sunshine State.

For many years, she’s been a reputable individual among those under the klieg lights as she’s been able to do well, both in her private life as well as her services to the public.

As an astute politician, Princess had been the Commissioner for Education and Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ondo state at different times. She was also Chairman, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

She had equally been appointed Director, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba; a position she held till 2015. Princess Oladunni Odu was appointed the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Akure in 2015.

She was again appointed the Chairman, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, by the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in October, 2017.

Through the time she held these positions, Odu, a Barrister, has proven her worth beyond doubts such that she is used as a preference in public service.

Odu is again in the news as she has again trailed another blaze as she has just been appointed as the Secretary to the Ondo State government by Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. She’s due to be sworn in on of March 22.

