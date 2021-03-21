Olafeso: Why APC must be voted out in 2023

In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, a former Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South- West, Dr. Eddy Oafeso gives reasons the people must vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. Olafeso also speaks about the crisis rocking the party in the zone among other national issues

What do you think is the way out of the security challenges confronting this country?

About five years ago, we had a discussion about the security challenges the country was facing especially during former President Goodluck Jonathan. I remember saying it then that the greatest problem that Nigeria has is that it is a country without boundaries.

All over the North, all the adjoining countries, the Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroun and others are just open gate with people flocking in from everywhere, Senegal, Gambia, Togo, just to mention a few.

How do you secure your nationalities the sovereignty of your state without knowing the number of your proper population and without ensuring that you have account of everybody coming into the country?

It was easy at a time but despite the backward economic situation that the country is facing, we still better than most of the West African countries, so everybody started trooping into the country while criminal elements walked in too. It was during the insurgence of the Islamic fundamentalist,

ISIS that eventually translated to Boko Haram and some of the other groups. It started in the North-East, North Central, North- West and entire nation, and suddenly the South -West is beleaguered.

What do we need to do?

What we need to do first is to secure our borders and know exactly those that are in, and we ensure that we get serious. The security operatives are so outdated and mundane. Our intelligence gathering is still in the 19th century and there’s no way you can fight crime without information and intelligence.

A lot of things are wrong; so many things are wrong with Nigeria and it must actually be corrected before we begin to think of securing people. It’s so unfortunate that we are not even looking at statistics. In the North,

IDP has grown; we cannot even identify the number of people that have lost their lives to kidnapping, banditry, to outright religious battle against the indigenous members of the country.

The bottom line is that our government is unserious; it has not done anything to want to fight crime and insecurity and they are continuing like that. I have never seen any pedestal government that will all the time tell criminals that they are going to be dealt with and in the end they have never done anything.

The first thing I learnt about security is that the certainty of punishment is the greatest deterrent to crime. I have never seen one single murder case that has been resolved as far as the North is concerned; as far as Boko Haram killings are concerned, or banditry, kidnapping or as far as cases of rape is concerned.

So how do you want to stop these people getting into the lucrative crimes and it is about time the government gets serious. They are the Alpha and Omega of insecurity in this country and unless they are willing to do something all of us are wasting our time.

Do you think the government’s approach of the National Livestock Transformation Plan will solve the farmers/herders clash?

As a matter of fact, it would and put it down to the barest minimum. There is no society without some level of criminality but then, putting them down means you look at the foundation and the background of the situation and you deal with as it arises. Nigeria is the only country probably of very few backward nations that I feel is going this nomadic animal husbandry.

It doesn’t exist anywhere. The government needs to identify these people and tell them ‘if you want to go into farming there are lands you can acquire. If I want to be a businessman and go into manufacturing I will get a land, acquire it, and then begin to build my factory.’ How can you go to another man’s farm and begin to destroy everything he had ever laboured for?

I am equally a farmer. If I plant maize and suddenly close to harvest, somebody just walks through with 100 cattle is destroying your hope and sweat for the entire season? How are you going to take it?

They even have the effrontery to challenge our people; they come with very sophisticated weapons and if any farmer complains or whatsoever, he’s killed, like Dr. Fatai Aborode in Ibarapa and so many others like that we cannot count here.

Where will the government get land for this National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP)? Is it not the people’s land that will be taken and given to these herdsmen?

Are you saying that those nomadic herders don’t have a specific place where they come from? Are they from Ondo State? Even those who want to get involved in agriculture, can the government not make provision for the citizens that are going into agriculture like in any human productive sector?

What we are saying is that you cannot just come from somewhere and operate on my land. You have to pay like every other person or you are made to be accountable and responsible for any economic activities you want to put on the land. What is so difficult in so doing?

Even some of the northern governors said they should come back home, this seasonal nomadic movement back and forth is not even the best approach and method for animal husbandry. Why must you remain in our own land? Are we doing animal husbandry in Ondo State?

We are known for our cocoa production and other cash or food crops that we have been involved in the hundreds of years. Let these people return to their own land and begin to get involve in business that they are doing there. It cannot be a situation where you just walk in from Futa Jalon or Senegal and you bring your cattle here and then suddenly you are given lands.

What makes them superior to others form of human endeavor or human activities that can bring economic development? This shows how backward we are in the 21st century. This thing happened in Ghana in about three or four years ago. Have you heard about farmers/herders encounter again? This is because the government there is very serious about it.

But here in Nigeria, we are begging the issue. It appears a tribe is involved in animal husbandry and they have to be protected and it appears that the President seems to have special interest in these people as against what is happening and if we run true federal system, how on earth are you going to determine from Abuja what is going to happen in another state

What do you think is the way forward on the crisis rocking the PDP in the South -West?

You call it crisis, I call it competition; but there must be decency, there are rules to this game. Democracy is about participation; it’s about people showing interest in one position or the other.

Democracy must have a sense of history and should be able to understand how our people can come together. For me, our desire is to work extra hard to make sure we bring unity into the South- West to that we can take our place of pride among the nations.

The early days of independence showed our strengths, commitment and great leadership that we have lost along the line. The reason we are lagging behind is that we are no longer having quality men and women coming out to lead; those who are desirous of serving the society and not themselves.

I can speak for myself. I have been there for two of the four years because we spent the first two in court of the land, five courts, during the Buruji Kashamu era, and I never showed any form of animosity or anger towards him.

This was because he was displaying his right under the law, to sue and be sued. But we survived and we all became friends and we did the best we can. For me, it is not abusing one another; it is not about going to lead to a tangible development if what you do is to wake up every day abusing one person or the other. We must recognise leadership.

So I am getting into this to ensure that we bring ourselves back together again; to win more states in the South-West and position ourselves for the 2023 general elections where we can displace these mediocre APC governments across land.

This is far more important than individual position and for me I have demonstrated that in my first tenure, and I would do so again and that is exactly what I intend to do again. You will observe that by my own political practice,

I don’t abuse people and when people abuse me all I can feel for the person is sympathy, because leadership is about bringing everybody together. You cannot do my own job for me neither can I do yours for you, but collective leadership, ability to rally one another is the only way the party can move forward in the South- West and that’s what we are going to commit ourselves to.

Looking at the PDP in the South-West, it is like the party is divided into factions between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor Ayo Fayose, what group do you belong to?

For sure, Governor Fayose supported me in my first tenure, fought side by side with us.

He stood for the party and did everything when there was nobody to fight for PDP. It was only Ayodele Fayose and in the two years that we are in court, he never left our side and never took a decision one day that was for himself except for the development of the party.

When this position came and we had a meeting at the residence of the Governor of Oyo State, and I told him I was going to contest for governorship of Ondo State, he said ‘no problem, if you are able to win, we will support you but if not, just come back and take your position because you have performed creditably well for the party in the two years you have served as the zonal chairman and we left the place.’

There was a committee set up really that insisted that the existing zonal structure should be left the way it is so that we can return and complete our two term tenure and bring stability and coherence into the zone.

But suddenly things started to change without carrying all of us along. Our constitution is clear as to the calling of caucus meeting and those that are supposed to attend such meetings.

But when the governor decided to carefully select some people to attend and those of us that have constitutional right to attend were left behind, that was the breaking point. You cannot take a decision on the position I am occupying

without me being in that meeting to say one or two things, no matter the circumstances. Having served for two years, we have a better and superior knowledge of how to manage the zone much more than anybody else.

So, for me I belong to the Fayose group and we are looking as much as possible to ensure a quick resolution between Governor Fayose and Governor Seyi Makinde so that the two can work together with other leaders and bring peace to the party in South-West.

I want you to believe me that it’s not worth it for anybody to grandstand in politics because nobody wins alone; all of us must work together to attain success and the reason why we failed before is the fact that there are so much divisions and we must be careful of what we do and what we say, so that we don’t fall into the same trap again and APC will come from behind to decapitate that opportunity for us.

So for me, Ayodele Fayose remains our leader, he is my leader. You will recollect that Ayo Fayose was a governor when Dr. Segun Agagu of blessed memory was the governor of Ondo State.

We were Special Advisers; people serving the five PDP governors then: Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Gbenga Daniel, Alao Akala, Olusegun Agagu and Ayodele Fayose; they were all our leaders, so Ayodele Fayose is my leader. I believe in him and I know he has the love of the party at heart and he fought while there was nobody there to stand and fight for the party.

Some people see Fayose as working for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that’s why he wants to take the leadership of the PDP in South-West and give it to Tinubu…

This is not possible. This man spoke on television recently and said that only somebody who has a mental problem or brain damage will work for another person in another party. How can you assume what is on somebody’s mind if he has never mentioned or acted upon?

It is not possible. Are you saying that whatever Ayo Fayose says is what every leader in the South-West said? Let me tell you that we are all in the six states of the zone and we are in the majority in the six states, including Oyo, where we have 50/50 popularity.

Our group in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states are cohesive and when we sit, we analyze things. We are not about working for anybody and if Fayose decides to work for APC many of us will walk away because that is not the idea. The idea is to develop our party and we should not even be discussing something that does not exist.

I can tell you that Fayose is not working for APC and I can say this openly 1,000 times that all we are concerned about is a better government to run 2023 in Nigeria.

The country is dead, so what exactly will be the motive behind anybody to support APC one more time, to do what? What do think will change under any leadership from APC? None!

A reconciliatory Committee headed by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola was put in place but your group rejected the Committee, Why?

It has to be rejected because it was friends of Governor Seyi Makinde that actually put it together, and not the South-West caucus.

We were not there when the decision was taken. Oyinlola is my brother and a leader. I respect him as an individual but taking that position is like taking side in a situation where he should have been the godfather that will settle the matter.

So, as far as we are concern, we thank God that the National Working Committee has set up a reconciliation Committee under Senator Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President and we are relating with that Committee.

