Olajide: Only true federalism’ll make Nigeria work

Dr. Kunle Olajide is the Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders

We thank God that we still remain one country although in the last five years, we seem to have retrogressed to some extent because polarization is now very pronounced. We can see that the country has divided between North and South. Even the governors have also divided the country and it is most unfortunate. The leadership in Nigeria must take responsibility for the polarization and the retrogression. But nevertheless, I sincerely believe that Nigeria can be salvaged and we must thank God that we are still one. There are a lot of advantages in remaining one rather than us going our separate ways.

So, the onus is now on the present administration to do everything possible to give every part of this country a sense of belonging. In the last five years, it has not been so. The administration appears to be very ethnocentric but now I think we should use this opportunity of our anniversary celebration to remind the current administration that everything they can do to repair the damages already done and encourage the coherence of all parts of this country is most desirable. This is not the Nigeria of my dream because we started very well at independence.

In fact, the former British Prime Minister predicted that we would be among the best countries in the world during our independence. But where are we now? We are now the poverty capital of the world and it is very unfortunate. And I believe we can do better than what we are doing now.

To move forward, we must discard this military constitution and face the reality that we are different nations put together and as such it is only true federalism that can make Nigeria work. So, a new people’s constitution and the process of writing one must be set in motion right away before we move into the next election. And we have to demonetize politics because politics has been heavily monetized by this presidential system and as such it has turned politics into a commercial investment without service to the people.

