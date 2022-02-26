Arts & Entertainments

Olakira celebrates love in new single ‘Fall’

Hard on the heels of his recent global collaboration with Italian luxury auto manufacturer, Maserati, Olakira has released his latest single, Fall. Produced by the seasoned multi-instrumentalist himself, Olakira dares to reveal a creatively vulnerable side to him in Fall, which takes the form of a slow, highlife sound with drizzles of Afrobeats. In a love song that talks about reassurance and dedication to one’s love, Olakira harnesses rich African sounds to create this original sound that’s full of rich melodies.

Fall is a testimony to the slower groovy sound that boasts of rhythms from the west of the continent-slow, sweet, and sensual. The internationally recognised singer and producer, who has a huge following in Europe, Nigeria, East, and Southern African countries, has managed to stay rooted in that element where confidence meets creative direction and delivery, positioning him to be one of the outstanding African musicians who continues to shape the new Africa sound.

 

