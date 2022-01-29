Arts & Entertainments

Olakira gets Maserati automobile endorsement

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

2022 began with good news for Nigerian singer, Olakira, as he bags a massive global endorsement deal with vehicle manufacturer, Maserati. This first of its kind deal is in recognition of his smash hit, In My Maserati, which continues to receive global acclaim. Maserati is an Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer established in 1914.

Known for its exotic and luxurious cars, the Maserati brand has over 107 years history, making luxury cars for the elite. In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer could barely hide his shock at the amazing deal that he received as a surprise during a recent foreign trip. As part of the deal, the superstar has access to Maserati luxury cars in any country he visits. ‘Hop in my Maserati’ has leapt out of the lyrics and hit the road. This is the first time the Maserati brand is going into collaboration with an African artiste.

 

