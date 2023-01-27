Business

Olam Agri to raise public health standard with fortified food

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

OLAM Agri has said it is committed to helping to raise the standard of public health as it contributes to meeting the growing demand for healthy foods across the African continent and beyond. Speaking at the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF), Ashish Pande, Senior Vice President, Olam Agri, said Olam Agri would deliver one trillion servings of fortified food – wheat flour, edible oil, rice – to provide essential micronutrients to over 250 million people each day by 2030. “Food fortification is at the core of Olam Agri’s purpose of transforming food, feed, and fibre for a sustainable future.

In 2021, we produced more than 83 billion servings of fortified foods for consumers in Africa, which included fortified rice in Ghana and Cameroon. “Our commitment goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements to addressing the important nutrient gaps faced by millions of people.

By 2030, we pledge to deliver 1 trillion servings of fortified food – wheat flour, edible oil, rice to provide essential micronutrients to over 250 million people each day,” Pande said. Pande underlines the need for and advantages of partnerships between millers and technical partners to help address unhealthy diets. “Thanks to our partnership with TechnoServe, we have installed premix facilities across our local food manufacturing facilities. The premix facility is automated, and the process is controlled to ensure the persistence of quality premix and consistent supply of nourishing foods across our operating markets,” Pande said.

Paul Newnham, the Vice Chair of the Food System Champion Network, and moderator at the WEF session, said: “Millers are a powerful new ally in the global fight against malnutrition. One in two children and two in three women face at least one micronutrient deficiency. “Fortification has a critical role to play. From consumer education to regulatory frameworks, millers face key barriers in producing fortified foods. Millers need to be put on a level playing field, with equal partnerships between business and millers.”

 

Leave a Reply

