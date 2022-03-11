Business

Olam set to drive women's emancipation in agric

Olam Nigeria, a subsidiary of Olam International, a leading agribusiness conglomerate, under its Globally Reaching Olam Women (GROW) programme, has announced a month-long engaging, interactive and impactful programme of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD). The IWD is celebrated globally to drive progress in support of women’s rights socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. The 2022 event took place on March 8 where series of initiatives planned by Olam for the observance of this year’s IWD were targeted at building confidence and reinforcing the limitless potential of the female gender in Nigeria. According to Olam, the GROW team will visit the Federal Science and Technical College, and the Motherless Babies Home in Yaba and Lekki Phase 1, respectively, in Lagos, early in the month to hold a motivational talk around the theme ‘Breaking the bias’ and donate items supplies such as toiletries and food products.

In the remaining days of the month, the team will host a series of webinars where renowned external speakers will educate women on how to prevent cervical cancer, a financial literacy talk and a focused group discussion on the theme and an IWD celebration for women across all the group’s offices/ factories across the country.

 

