Arts & Entertainments

Olamide inspired my music career, says Joeboy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy, says a 2010 video shoot by Olamide, the rapper, near his street motivated him to venture into the music industry.

 

The 24-year-old singer spoke in an interview with HipTV where he detailed his early influences as an artiste. Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, said Olamide’s video for ‘Eniduro’, released in 2010, was shot near his home in Akoka, a Lagos suburb.

 

“As an Akoka boy, 9ice was one of my favourite. Shout out to Cabasa, Reminisce, and Olamide. Olamide shot his ‘Oniduro’ video a few streets from where I stay. At the time, I didn’t think I could do music professionally,” he said.

 

“We were there, behind the camera. Before we knew it, we saw him on TV. And we saw the growth. I thought I was going to work in the bank. That’s why I studied human resources. “My dad plays keyboard. My brother plays the guitar. My sister was in the church choir.

 

But I was a drummer boy in school. I was the only one who came out and decided to do music.

 

“Why most parents didn’t want their kids going into music was that they didn’t see anyone successful in it. The good thing was 9ice was a family friend. They saw him make music and saw him when he had his breakthrough.”

 

Last February, the singer released his debut album titled ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’ (SBBM for short). Born in 1997, Joeboy had made his music incursion with his single ‘Baby’ under the platform of ‘Empawa Africa’, a record label owned by Mr Eazi, the musician who discovered him in 2017.

 

His genre of music is Afro-pop and R&B.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

My girl will propose on both knees, says Wizkid

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Wizkid, the Nigerian Afrobeats hit maker, has taken to social media to reveal the hurdle that any girl that seeks to marry him must cross. In a series of Snapchat posts on Tuesday, the Grammy award winner said the lady that will eventually marry him would have to buy the ring and propose to him […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s ‘Way Too Big’ features in new Beats By Dre ad

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On Thursday, November 19, it was announced that ‘Way Too Big,’ Burna Boy’s song will feature on the new Beats by Dre ad. This ad is for Beats’ ‘glow in the dark’ product, a collaboration with Tokyo-based label AMBUSH. With this partnership, Yoon Ahn, the cofounder and creative director of Ambush said he was inspired […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian lady jumps out of a moving bus after wheel pulled out

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian lady identified as Bola has narrated the traumatic experience she had after boarding a commercial bus from Yaba to Ojuelegba in Lagos State. According to her, the wheel of the bus pulled out in motion and the only escape plan that came to her mind, was for her to jump out of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica