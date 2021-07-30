Olamide inspired my music career, says Joeboy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy, says a 2010 video shoot by Olamide, the rapper, near his street motivated him to venture into the music industry.

The 24-year-old singer spoke in an interview with HipTV where he detailed his early influences as an artiste. Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, said Olamide’s video for ‘Eniduro’, released in 2010, was shot near his home in Akoka, a Lagos suburb.

“As an Akoka boy, 9ice was one of my favourite. Shout out to Cabasa, Reminisce, and Olamide. Olamide shot his ‘Oniduro’ video a few streets from where I stay. At the time, I didn’t think I could do music professionally,” he said.

“We were there, behind the camera. Before we knew it, we saw him on TV. And we saw the growth. I thought I was going to work in the bank. That’s why I studied human resources. “My dad plays keyboard. My brother plays the guitar. My sister was in the church choir.

But I was a drummer boy in school. I was the only one who came out and decided to do music.

“Why most parents didn’t want their kids going into music was that they didn’t see anyone successful in it. The good thing was 9ice was a family friend. They saw him make music and saw him when he had his breakthrough.”

Last February, the singer released his debut album titled ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’ (SBBM for short). Born in 1997, Joeboy had made his music incursion with his single ‘Baby’ under the platform of ‘Empawa Africa’, a record label owned by Mr Eazi, the musician who discovered him in 2017.

His genre of music is Afro-pop and R&B.

