Olamide, PSquare thrill as Glo Battle of the Year produces finalists

Olamide and PSquare, Nigerian singers, treated fans to their electrifying performances at the Glo Battle of the Year semifinal. The event, which was held at Eko Convention Center, witnessed the presence of other heavyweight entertainers like Bovi, Mc Forever, Do2tun, and Moet Abebe. The annual competition featured leg work dance from participants who graced the stage with energetic moves as they tried to make it through to the next round. The dance battles were categorised into Krumping, Locking, Popping, and Afro dance. The Locking quarterfinals were particularly exciting as two wildcards, C Fly and Benedict, surprisingly made it to the semifinals.

However, Benedict could not make it to the final stage of the competition as he lost to Itz Locking Mike, the eventual winner. In the Popping battle, Isikonko emerged as the winner while Lil Conqueror triumphantly conquered the Krumping dance category. Angela outclassed Teni Kodak at the Afro dance category. She was later outshone by Izzy Twist, a Kadunabased dancer.

Rife proceeded to the Krumping semi final after beating Dash. The grand finale of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria dance competition will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022. It will feature the Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance Crew’s final dance battles. African music superstar, Davido, as well as Glo ambassadors Simi and Teni, are scheduled to entertain guests at the event at the grand finale.

 

