Arts & Entertainments

Olamide set for 10th album release

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo, have announced that his 10th studio album ‘Unruly’ is 95% ready for release. Olamide made this known via his Verified Twitter page. The Bariga – born artiste revealed he was working on his 10th album but is yet to decide on the release date album as he is putting finishing touches to make it “the best ever”.

Olamide also shared the screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story. The rapper further stated that Unruly may be his last album, and tjat he henceforth drop singles intermittently. His tweet read: “Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don’t know, Taking my time to make it the best ever, probably my last album. “Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back-to-back.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: At least eight dead, many injured in crush at Texas music festival

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, officials said. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park, reports Reuters. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rousing reception for digital premiere of Re:INCARNATION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amid high expectation, ‘Re:INCARNATION ‘, a 2021 dance, music, fashion and visual art creation, had its digital premiere last Wednesday, after a successful world-premiere at the Centre George Pompidou in Paris. Re:INCARNATION showcases the depth of ancient Yoruba philosophy, mixed with the current Nigerian youth culture and its pure and uncompromising joy. It is the […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m Yet To Dazzle Nigerians With My Unique Sound – Aje Tycoon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Omole Johnson, better known as Aje Tycoon is a fast rising Nigerian singer, songwriter, entertainer and performing artist, currently making a name for himself on the Nigerian music scene with his different kind of sound Aje who discovered his musical talent at an early age later took it as a career as he grew older […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica