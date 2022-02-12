Olamide set for 10th album release

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo, have announced that his 10th studio album ‘Unruly’ is 95% ready for release. Olamide made this known via his Verified Twitter page. The Bariga – born artiste revealed he was working on his 10th album but is yet to decide on the release date album as he is putting finishing touches to make it “the best ever”.

Olamide also shared the screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story. The rapper further stated that Unruly may be his last album, and tjat he henceforth drop singles intermittently. His tweet read: “Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don’t know, Taking my time to make it the best ever, probably my last album. “Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back-to-back.”

