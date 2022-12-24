Business

Olamide unveiled as National Game brand ambassador

A popular music star and YBNL Record Label Chief, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji ‘Badoo’, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for National Lottery Nigeria (National Game).
The unveiling of Olamide, who doubles as the Explainer-in-Chief and Ambassador Plenipotentiary for the brand, was done at the weekend.
It was done when the the Federal Government, through Elrae Technologies Limited, instituted the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) to entertain and change the fortune of Nigerians.
The Managing Director of National Lottery Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Akintaju, made these disclosures at the weekend in a statement made available to journalists.
He affirmed that the activities of the National Game, in recent times, is something that has never been seen in the history of lottery games in Nigeria.
He added that On-Air Personality, IK Osakioduwa ‘The Wild Child’ shall anchor the game shows and coordinate programmes for the National Games.
Akintaju said: “The National Lottery Nigeria would mint millionaires.”
The MD while speaking further explained that the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) was designed as a social intervention tool that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians through the payment of mouthwatering prizes and the “Good Causes” Foundation which, shall directly support sports, youths, education, health provision, provision of succour at times of grief; and much more.
Both Olamide and The Wild Child had been unveiled and officially introduced earlier, as key drivers for the National Game brand.
Olamide, while accepting the ambassadorial appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand.
He hailed the organisers and acknowledged the brand for the very evident part this decision would play, in the Corporate Social Responsibility space.
 

