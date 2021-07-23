Arts & Entertainments

Olamide: Why I started self-production of my music

Nigerian hip hop recording artist, Ola m i d e Gbenga Adedeji, known professionally as Olamide, has disclosed that he started selfproduction when he couldn’t explain his music preferences to his team. The Nigerian rapper spoke with the Grammy on the extent to which he partakes in the production of his records. ‘UY Scuti’ album was my major [foray] into Logic. I started production because sometimes I don’t know how to explain to everyone, apart from a few people, how I’m feeling,” Olamide said. “But most times, I’m not always at home. I’m out on the road and don’t have the luxury of doing the producer’s life.

“So I have to always make sure I record my ideas and tell my guys to teach me one or two things. I’ll make something tiny and skeletal, just put down the idea.” Asked about the techniques he deployed when producing the 2021 body of work, Olamide added: “My producer (P.Priime) has a church background. “He’s also a choirmaster and plays almost every instrument, from piano to bass guitar to trumpet—you name it.

“In most cases, I don’t know the right words for all the things in my head. I have good ears for music. “I didn’t join music school. I didn’t join the choir. I know nothing about that. I’m just a street dude that fell in love with music, so all I do, when I sit down, is try to explain that. This is how I’m feeling. This is what I want to hear.”

