Olamilekan scores first goal for Olympic Sporting Club

Nigeria striker Lawal Olamilekan yesterday opened his goal scoring account for Olympic Sporting Club in the Egyptian FA Cup match following his side’s 3-2 win over MSR Elslom. Incidentally, the FA Cup matchb was Olamilekan’s third game for El-Olympi since he was snapped up a fortnight ago from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under the auspices of forward-looking manager Emeka Darlington.

He made his debut in a 2-2 draw against Mansura in a league tie and was also featured in his side’s 3-1 away win against El Hamam. Yesterday, the 19-year-old scored his side first goal of the encounter and assisted Mustafa Koshra for the second while Mohammed Al –Adesi scored the third goal through penalty.

“Of course, Olamilekan had a very good game and scoring his first goal for El-Olympi would boost his confidence,” Darlington declared. “It was his third game for the El-Olympi and scoring today is a big plus for him.”

