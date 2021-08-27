Business

Olam’s subsidiary empowers women farmers with irrigation equipment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

According to her, “we will keep providing the necessary farming support and modern agronomic capacity-building training to local wheat farmers to boost wheat farming practices and yields in the country. Our focus, of course, is food security and improving livelihoods.” Also, President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Salim Saleh, said: “The various intervention programmes implemented by Crown Flour Mill Limited are laudable.

The presentation of these farming equipment to our women will go a long way to boost the women farmers’ productivity and raise the economic contribution levels of the women. “Let me seize this opportunity to encourage other corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians, especially those operating in the agric value chain, to emulate Crown Flour Mill Limited in developing and boldly executing impactful agricultural development programmes that will reverberate across the local landscape,” he added. Atika Shuaibu, who spoke on behalf of the other women smallholder farmers, expressed her appreciation for the delivery of the irrigation facility. She said: “I am so, so happy to receive the machine. With the irrigation machine, most of us will stop hiring pumping machines to water our crops. We will a lso have a bigger and better harvest.

I thank Crown As part of its on-going strategic investment drive to support Nigeria’s food production, Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Nigeria Limited, has provided farming irrigation equipment to some female wheat farmers in Kano State. The irrigation equipment, according to the flour milling company, is meant to assist the female smallholder wheat farmers and ultimately enhance their productivity. CFM explained that the irrigation equipment, comprising mainly high-pressure water pumping machine, were formally presented to the female farmers at a ceremony held in Giyamusu, Ajingi Local Government Area of Kano State. The firm noted that the realisation of the productivity potential of women smallholder farmers in the country had largely been constrained by poor access to land and farming tools, especially irrigation equipment.

To CFM, access to modern irrigation infrastructure on the farms boosts the yield of crops. “Meanwhile, wheat crops yield higher returns when properly irrigated. The presentation of the pumping machines to the women smallholder farmers marked a needed upturn in women farmers’ aspiration to scale as well as support and meaningfully contribute to the ongoing Federal Government agricultural development programmes,” the flour milling firm said. The subsidiary firm further stated that the recipients of the farming irrigation equipment were Lauratu Kassim, a 40-year-old wheat farmer with three years wheat farming experience, Maryam Ahmad, who has been practicing crop cultivation for many years but went fully into wheat farming four years ago and Atika Shuaibu, another 40-year-old female farmer who started wheat farming two years ago. Farming profiles of the CFM’s wheat recipients indicated that Shuaibu owns a very big farm where she plants rice and other crops and a wheat farm, but has no pumping machine for irrigation. Hasiya Muhammad, who has had to rely on her husband’s farming equipment to sustain operations on her farmland and 40-year-old Liti Audu are the other beneficiaries of the farming infrastructure support. Special guest at the presentation of the irrigation equipment to the female farmers, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, ably represented by Hon. Faruk Sule Garo (Senior Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment), appreciated and applauded the effort of CFM in empowering women and investing in the agricultural sector, which helps in ensuring the livelihood of millions of Nigerians and in boosting the economy of our country. Speaking about the intervention, Rauda Musa Umar, Wheat Development Programme Officer, CFM, said the organisation is committed to assisting the government achieve its food security and economic diversification agenda.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UNECA: African countries contribute $44.6bn to fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With $44.6 billion, African countries are the biggest contributors to the battle against Covid-19 on the continent, a United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) official, Bartholomew Armah, has said. According to him, the second-largest contributor is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with about $16 billion. However, the Fund continues to approve disbursements to some […]
Business

Sterling Bank holds agric summit in September

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has announced that this year’s Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) will hold from September 23 to 24, 2020, with the theme “Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting The Next Revolution.” A statement by the bank also announced Mastercard Foundation, Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and IDH – the sustainable trade initiative as […]
Business

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.83 a barrel at 0354 GMT, giving up Tuesday’s 1.1% gain. U.S. West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica