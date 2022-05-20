Business

Olam’s subsidiary gets presidential recognition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM) has won Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit Award. The award was presented to the flour milling firm by the President Muhammadu Buhari at this year’s National Productivity Order of Merit Award held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, recently.

The award was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to reinforce productivity consciousness and excellence in both the public and private sectors. According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the award was “instituted by government to recognise and honour productive individuals and organisations in Nigeria for achievements made in the three preceding years.” The 2022 edition of the awards recognises individuals and businesses that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in key areas of the economy between 2019 and 2020.

Over 100 companies contested in the award category. A highly qualified panel comprising Ikechi Uko, a lawyer, a representative of the productive sector, Ms. A.O Adenugba, a Director in the National Productivity Centre and Alhaji Habu Adamu Jajere, representing Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Mr. Uche Nwokedi (SAN), representing Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), amongst other notable top national figures put the contesting companies through a rigorous, highly competitive, selection process. CFM continues to demonstrate unrivalled commitment to driving growth in the wheat value chain through the implementation of bold initiatives such as the Olam Green Land Webinar Series, its stakeholders’ engagement platform and the “Seeds for the Future” programme its signature and flagship wheat value chain development vehicle.

 

Our Reporters

