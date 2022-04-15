Business

Olam’s subsidiary tackles infrastructure deficit in education

Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), the flour milling unit of Olam, an agribusiness conglomerate, has extended the impact of its latest wheat value chain development programme to the education sector. As part of its Seeds for the Future programme, the firm recently reconstructed Biyamusu Primary School in Ajingi Local Government Area of Kano State to ensure the pupils gain access to a conducive and richly stimulating learning environment in their formative years. The Seeds for the Future is CFMs signature and flagship wheat value chain development vehicle.

Through the platform, the business undertakes interventions under four major pillars, namely, research and development, innovation, education, and economic empowerment, on a sustainable basis. The programme, which was officially launched in October 2021, kicked-off with a wheat seeds trial and research project.

The initiative falls under its research and development/innovation strategic pillars and is being executed in partnership with the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI). The intervention marked another significant contribution by the business as a key player in the value chain to the ongoing efforts aimed at scaling up local wheat production and the overarching objective of achieving food security, job creation and youth empowerment. The education sector, which nurtures the brains that drive the economy, has come under sharp focus considering the infrastructure deficit across public schools all over the country.

To ensure even development and reposition the economy, CFM, therefore, extended the coverage of the value chain intervention to mitigate the deficits in the education sector. CFM invested in renovating the classrooms and installed electricity, water and sanitary facilities to create a stimulating and safe learning environment for the pupils.

 

