Arts & Entertainments

Olaniji’s Kíyèsi, a rich collection of African stories for children

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Award-winning screenwriter, piano player and children piano trainer, Tony Olaniji, is also an enthusiastic storyteller, story consultant and writing instructor. Over the years, the Lagos-based writer has helped budding writers gain an enhanced understanding of the science and structure of storytelling.

 

He has been a part of various children-themed initiatives like The Green Festival, a signature feature of the Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) in Nigeria. He has also lectured at film festivals and workshops.

 

Olaniji is totally committed to the mission of producing edifying literature to displace the toxic ones that are prevalent. His new children’s storybook titled ‘Kíyèsi:

 

A Collection of African Stories for Children’, which was launched recently in Lagos, an inspirational anthology Set in diverse fascinating settings, Kíyèsi: A Collection of African Stories for Children is an inspirational anthology that contains seven thrilling African stories. The stories invite children (ages 8-11) to journey with interesting characters as they search for solutions to their problems.

 

These characters include: a famished boy on an important journey, who is torn between completing the journey and eating the edible car conveying him to his destination; a gymnastic mantis that must confront a bug-hungry rooster that threatens her debut acrobatic show; a sheep that needs to get rid of her wool disease through the only barber in the jungle—a leopard; and, a brilliant but depressed pupil who applies the wrong solution to her misery.

 

After losing his father’s favourite calabash to a mysterious river, a troubled boy needs wisdom to not pick an evil calabash from the many options the river offers him as replacement. Disdained at home and bullied at school, a brilliant but depressed pupil applies the wrong solution to her misery.

 

A boy must apprehend his father’s he-goat after it becomes destructive from tasting a forbidden drink. A man suffers negative consequences from abusing the powers a pair of magical slippers confers on him.

 

Divided into two sections, this captivating anthology, no doubt, introduces kids to new narrative experiences and morals in excitingly new ways. Olaniji holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Lagos State University.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Again, DJ Switch slams minister over Lekki Tollgate shooting

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch, has slammed the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over the Federal Government continuous denial of the shootings by the Army at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos. The activist, who has come under attack from the Federal Government, took a swipe at the minister via her Twitter page on November 26. […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ crowns first winner in 14 years  

Posted on Author Reporter

A history and politics teacher has been crowned as the first winner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 14 years. Donald Fear, 57, now plans to spend some of his £1m prize money on a motor home to holiday across the UK. The father of four, who lives in Telford, correctly answered the […]
Arts & Entertainments

If The Rain Could Fall Upwards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Book Title: Crest of Humanity Author: Dr. Chukwunyere Chukwu Publisher: Noblediv Limited   Year of publication: 2015 Number of pages: 206 Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu     The initiation into the circle of humanity has always been by words. From giving a child a name and nurturing same in the course of growth, words […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica