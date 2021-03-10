Olaniji’s Kíyèsi, a rich collection of African stories for children

Award-winning screenwriter, piano player and children piano trainer, Tony Olaniji, is also an enthusiastic storyteller, story consultant and writing instructor. Over the years, the Lagos-based writer has helped budding writers gain an enhanced understanding of the science and structure of storytelling.

He has been a part of various children-themed initiatives like The Green Festival, a signature feature of the Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) in Nigeria. He has also lectured at film festivals and workshops.

Olaniji is totally committed to the mission of producing edifying literature to displace the toxic ones that are prevalent. His new children’s storybook titled ‘Kíyèsi:

A Collection of African Stories for Children’, which was launched recently in Lagos, an inspirational anthology Set in diverse fascinating settings, Kíyèsi: A Collection of African Stories for Children is an inspirational anthology that contains seven thrilling African stories. The stories invite children (ages 8-11) to journey with interesting characters as they search for solutions to their problems.

These characters include: a famished boy on an important journey, who is torn between completing the journey and eating the edible car conveying him to his destination; a gymnastic mantis that must confront a bug-hungry rooster that threatens her debut acrobatic show; a sheep that needs to get rid of her wool disease through the only barber in the jungle—a leopard; and, a brilliant but depressed pupil who applies the wrong solution to her misery.

After losing his father’s favourite calabash to a mysterious river, a troubled boy needs wisdom to not pick an evil calabash from the many options the river offers him as replacement. Disdained at home and bullied at school, a brilliant but depressed pupil applies the wrong solution to her misery.

A boy must apprehend his father’s he-goat after it becomes destructive from tasting a forbidden drink. A man suffers negative consequences from abusing the powers a pair of magical slippers confers on him.

Divided into two sections, this captivating anthology, no doubt, introduces kids to new narrative experiences and morals in excitingly new ways. Olaniji holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Lagos State University.

