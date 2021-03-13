OLANIKE MUSTAPHA: Reward of a tour operator is invaluable

Olanike Mustapha is a travel and tours consultant and director of Pams Travels and Tours Limited, Ibadan. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her stint in the travel world

Background

Olanike Mustapha was born in Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, attended C&S New Eden School, Mokola; Onireke High School, Link Reservation, off Golf Club at Onikere GRA; and Wesley College of Science, Elekuro. Her sojourn in the world of travel started on June 2004 when she was employed by Aristocrat Travel Agency, Ibadan, where she got trained on the job. But in 2007, she took a break to nurture her son and while at it, she busied herself learning more about travel business. ‘‘As a new mother, I used the time at home to learn more about travels and my passion for travels grew,’’ she recalls, adding that the passion and exponential knowledge she acquired inspired the setting up of her travel agency in 2008, named; Pams Travels and Tours Limited

Motivation

Right from when she started out, her motivation was the experience and satisfaction offered to their clients. This was a new phenomenon for her, especially given the calibre of the people that patronised her firm way back. ‘‘When I was working with my former boss I loved the calibre of people that were coming to my office for transactions, the fact that we were able to make travels seamless for them and the nature of the job itself: making people see the world, broadening their knowledge about different destinations and opportunities that existed in the world of travel,’’ she says. It is not surprising then that the motto of her company is; ‘Putting the world at your feet.’ If you desire is to explore and experience the best of destinations across the world, then Pam Travels and Tours Limited, is your one – stop shop for that.

Rough patches

Despite the experience garnered working for her former boss, setting forth on her own was not an easy task, as she says that: ‘‘The very first year I started was very tough and rough. Getting clients was not easy at all. My kind of job needs a high level of trust from clients to patronise me and then refer their family members and friends. ‘‘I remembered selling just three tickets the first year that I started. It was not easy at all. I had to depend on the monthly upkeep of the family to do so many things.’’ However, she soldiered on and the result of that resolve is the success story being celebrated today. ‘‘Despite all these, I kept hope alive. I knew if my boss then and others in the travel industry could make it, I can as well make it.’ With her gaze fixed on the ball, she hit the streets of Ibadan prospecting for new clients. ‘‘I moved from one office to the other for marketing, I told everyone I met about my travel business and asked them to tell whoever they knew about it but most of them did not believe me. ‘‘What I then did was to give a top-notch service to whoever came my way, treated them as the VIP they were and consistently added value.’’ Smart move you would say because it certainly paid off for her, as she became entrenched over times with high profile clients knocking on her doors. ‘‘Looking back now, by the Grace of God, I am very far from where I started from,’’ she says with a feeling of gratitude to God for her journey so far.

The future is bright

My knowledge about tourism made me know that the future is very bright and great for the operators. Meanwhile, it is not the same for the lazy ones. A lot of learning, unlearning and relearning have to come to play. You need to be very smart, vast, visit places, tell stories, make videos and create awareness about tourism to make it worthwhile. Attending conferences, seminars and training both locally and internationally is very vital to my development. In order words, I needed to become very valuable to be able to deliver excellent service. I started the journey by developing myself and building a strong network within my industry.

COVID -19 as biggest threat

In retrospect, she says she has been able to surmount challenges encountered over the years, however, the biggest threat now to her business is COVID – 19, which last year grounded her business and it is yet to pick up in the New Year. ‘‘COVID-19 was the biggest threat since I joined the industry in 2004. Till now the world has not fully recovered from it. Flights were cancelled, businesses were shut down and the aviation sect o r is just comi n g up. So, it is a very challenging period indeed most especially because of flight cancellations and suspension. COVID -19 test requirement has also contributed as most people find the cost of travelling on the high side.’’

Nigeria is a vastly blessed destination

For her, Nigeria is a vastly blessed destination, with diverse attractions that make for an ennobling experience. ‘‘Nigeria tourism is richly endowed with so many waterfalls, hills, rock, mountains, suspended lake, beautiful resorts, hotels, festivals, carnivals and hosts of others. ‘‘There are many monumental features that are one of its kinds and only found in Nigeria and nowhere else in the whole world. Carnival Calabar is the best carnival in Africa, people from different countries and continents converge yearly in December on the city to have fun and participate in the carnival.

‘‘The sight is awesome.

‘‘There are many festivals that are celebrated yearly as well and people in their hundreds attend these festivals. Nigeria is blessed and it is a soft sell with so many tour operators who have come together to promote, different destinations and tell the fascinating stories of these destination in order to create awareness about them and sell them both domestically and internationally.’’

Govt should step up

‘‘Government should create an enabling environment by providing adequate infrastructure, by making all the roads to tourist destinations accessible. Security of lives and properties should be prioritised as well in order to give everyone a sense of safety. ‘‘Government should promote tourism by showcasing and promoting different festivals, arts and craft.’

My romance with IIaji

Resorts and South Africa As a tour operator, she says that Ilaji Resort in Ona Local Area of Government of Oyo State stands out as her best domestic destination while South Africa tops the list for outbound destinations. ‘‘Ilaji Resorts in Ona Local Government Area, Oyo State, is a fantastic and beautiful resort. What I saw when I visited amazed me. So many structures like swimming pool, football pitch, a stadium, g y m , m u – seum, basketball court, mini zoo, palm wine joint, village hut, standard hotel, event centre and so many buildings for different activities. As a specialist on South Africa, she says: ‘‘I love South Africa and I have visited the country many times. I love it because it is an African country and I always enjoyed my stay whenever I visit the place.’

Mpape Crushed Rock and Canada beckon

Mpape Crushed Rock in Abuja is the next destination for her while Canada tops the list of her outbound destinations. ‘‘Mpape Crushed Rock in Abuja. I love all that I seen of it and I would love to have a feel of it and probably organise a tour to the place in the future.’’

Branding and infrastructure are what make the difference For her, one of the reasons that many Nigerians are sold on outbound rather than on domestic tours, is simply because of the branding and packaging. And of course, the social symbol and bragging right it confers on some of them. Otherwise, she says Nigeria holds the ace for anyone wishing to have a life time experience.

However, she informs that the tide is changing with a number of tour operators now banding together to address the challenges straddling destinations in Nigeria. ‘‘Nigeria is richly endowed. Last year I visited Idere Hills in Ibarapa Local Government of Oyo State. I was amazed at what I saw in just one location. Idere Hills is one of its kinds in the world. I can say it is magical. A visit to it will leave an awesome memory of a life time. Meanwhile, it is just one of the so many places that we have,’’ she adds.

Tour business is profitable

Inspite of the rough patches, she tells you that tour business is profitable, the reason why she remains steadfast on building her travel empire. ‘‘It is very profitable. The reward of being a tour operator is invaluable. ‘‘The profit is not just in monetary terms alone but in other ramifications as well. The people, places and the exposure you get in the course of tour of duty empower you and make you a great asset. You are enriched by the Knowledge you acquire.’’

Huge support from husband

Coping with the rigours of the business and that of the home front as a wife and mother, she says is made easy by the huge support and encouragement she gets from her husband. She remains grateful to God and of course, to the husband as well who is always available to give a helping hand and shoulders for her to lean on. ‘‘I always thank God for my wonderful husband, he is my strong pillar of support. He understands the nature of my business and supports me. There were times I had to travel outside Ibadan and the country, he made sure that the children were taken good care of.”

Like this: Like Loading...