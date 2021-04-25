Metro & Crime

Olanipekun laments cult killings in Ekiti, empowers youths, aged with N30m 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

A legal luminary,  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has condemned the bloody violence that led to the killings of six persons during a cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government of the state last week.
Olanipekun, who bemoaned cultism and crime in the country, attributed the cause to youth unemployment .
He called on meaningful stakeholders not to relent on their efforts and collaborate with government at ensuring youth development through adequate and timely empowerment.
The traditional ruler of the town, Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, threatened traditional curse on criminals disrupting the peaceful coexistence of the town, the monarch, however, enjoined  parents to guard their children against arson attacks, political thuggery and cultism.
Six persons were shot dead in the town last week Sunday during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups, which threw the state into deep mourning and panic.
The senior lawyer, who spoke in Ikere Ekiti on Saturday when the Wole Olanipekun Foundation distributed N50,000 each to 200 aged and youth in the town, said the empowerment was designed to curtail the crime rate and boost interest in self employment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man rapes 4 minors in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

… Lures them with bread The Police in Niger State have arrested and paraded a 40-year-old man, Festus Okeke, for allegedly raping four girls ranging between 10 to 13 years in Paikoro Local Government Area the state. Okeke, who was arrested by the Police Operatives attached to Kafin-koro in Paikoro LGA, confessed that he gave […]
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu appoints Solebo as LASCOPA GM

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Afolabi Solebo as the new General Manager for the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA). In a statement made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, Solebo’s appointment took effect from November 5, 2020. He Succeeds Mrs. Kemi Olugbode as the new head of LASCOPA. Prior to his appointment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica