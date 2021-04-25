Olanipekun laments cult killings in Ekiti, empowers youths, aged with N30m 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

A legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has condemned the bloody violence that led to the killings of six persons during a cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government of the state last week.

Olanipekun, who bemoaned cultism and crime in the country, attributed the cause to youth unemployment .

He called on meaningful stakeholders not to relent on their efforts and collaborate with government at ensuring youth development through adequate and timely empowerment.

The traditional ruler of the town, Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, threatened traditional curse on criminals disrupting the peaceful coexistence of the town, the monarch, however, enjoined parents to guard their children against arson attacks, political thuggery and cultism.

Six persons were shot dead in the town last week Sunday during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups, which threw the state into deep mourning and panic.

The senior lawyer, who spoke in Ikere Ekiti on Saturday when the Wole Olanipekun Foundation distributed N50,000 each to 200 aged and youth in the town, said the empowerment was designed to curtail the crime rate and boost interest in self employment.

