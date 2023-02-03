Olanipekun stresses commitment to Ekiti varsity devt

The Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers (BoB), Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has stressed his commitment to the development of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI). The BOUESTI Chancellor made the pledge during the inauguration of the ultra-modern High Court Complex built by him and donated to the Ekiti State Judiciary. Olanipekun said he considered his appointment as BOUESTI Chancellor by the Ekiti State Government as another opportunity to render service devoid of pecuniary gains and make meaningful contributions to the state-owned school as he had done in the University of Ibadan and Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, where he serves as prochancellor. He said nothing would be spared in making the BOUESTI one of the best in the country.

The ex-Nigerian Bar Association president expressed satisfaction with the growth of the university within two years. Olanipekun said he would fulfil his promise to build a Senate building in the university. According to him, the project was delayed by the construction of the High Court complex which was a matter of urgent necessity because of the deplorable state of the old High Court building in Ikere-Ekiti which made it almost impossible for Judges and Lawyers to carry out their duties.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...