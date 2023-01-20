Olanipekun To Govts: Pay Attention to deteriorating state of court rooms

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has urged governments at all levels to rescue the judiciary in the country from dilapidating state of courtrooms for effective judicial system.

Olanipekun, who called for urgent intervention on the poor condition of courtrooms, pleaded and appealed to governments and well meaning individuals to provide good facilities in all the courts in the country.

According to him: “The walls and roofs of a good number of our courtrooms are collapsing and outdated

“Basic facilities such as toilets are not available in a good number of courts all over the country

“Water and electricity are lacking. In most instances, functional libraries are not available. A sad spectre or scenery if lawyers scrambling to secure seats with litigants or sharing the meagre available accommodation within the ‘sardine – packed’ courtrooms menacingly intimidate judges, counsel and litigants.”

Olanipekun, said the ambience of a typical or average courtroom should reflect an atmosphere of learning which judges and lawyers subscribe to, and are known for, rather than representing, both from unkempt theatre.

The SAN made the remarks Thursday in Ikere-Ekiti, his country home at the commissioning of the ultra-modern court room, built and donated to the Ekiti State High Court, Ikere Judicial Division.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, while commending Chief Olanipekun and the family for the donation of the High Court, Ikere division, said there is no doubt that Olanipekun is a man who takes pleasure in giving back to the society and the institution that once nurtured him.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye decried that some of the judicial division were constructed four decades ago, saying out of the 10 judicial divisions, six of them are at various stages of dilapidation, including Omuo, Ikole, Efon, Emure, Ilawe and Ido Ekiti divisions.

