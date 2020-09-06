Body & Soul

Olaniyi Oyedemi Decorated

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Property guru and managing Director of PWAN Plus and Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property African Network (PWAN Group), Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi, has added another feather to his cap.

 

He was decorated with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the American European University, for his distinguished achievements in real estate development and management.

 

Perfecting the honorary conferral, at the prestigious LandMark building, Lekki, Lagos recently, the Pro- Vice Chancellor of the international institution stated, “In consideration for the outstanding achievements of Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi in real estate development and management which has positively impacted lives and contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country Nigeria, the Senate of European American University hereby confers on him the award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) in Real Estate Development, Business Strategy and Corporate Governance, with all its rights and privileges of the University.”

 

Dr Oyedemi, who is a trained Electrical/Electronic Engineer from Madonna University, Anambra State, has several other professional certifications to his catch of knowledge.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management, Oyedemi is also an alumnus of the famous Lagos Business School. While appreciating the honour done to him by the European American University, Dr Oyedemi advised youths in Nigeria to shun any form of “get-rich-quick” lure. His words: “Rather, embrace honourable wealth creation initiatives.

 

The real estate sector offers several of such innovative opportunities. This is the time for us to create the new Nigeria of our dream,” Dr Oyedemi said. Dr Oyedemi has won serial awards for his pacesetting innovations, excellence and impact in the real estate sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Kenny Martin is over the moon

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

By any standard, Chief Kenny Martins is not a man of little means as all about him speaks in affirmation that he truly belong to the league of the high and mighty.   A graduate of an American university, stoutly built Martins, has over many years proven to be one who is a master of […]
Body & Soul

60 hearty cheers for Musiliu Obanikoro

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Precisely on July 28, Senator Musiliu Olatundek Obanikoro hit the milestone age of 60. Yes, neither words nor music nor a thousand epigrams will do, in commemorating the true essence and class of Senator Obanikoro at 60. He is a great citizen of the world indeed.   He would do any nation proud as her […]
Body & Soul

Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.   According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.   The pieces featured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: