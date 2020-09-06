Olaniyi Oyedemi Decorated

Property guru and managing Director of PWAN Plus and Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property African Network (PWAN Group), Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi, has added another feather to his cap.

He was decorated with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the American European University, for his distinguished achievements in real estate development and management.

Perfecting the honorary conferral, at the prestigious LandMark building, Lekki, Lagos recently, the Pro- Vice Chancellor of the international institution stated, “In consideration for the outstanding achievements of Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi in real estate development and management which has positively impacted lives and contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country Nigeria, the Senate of European American University hereby confers on him the award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) in Real Estate Development, Business Strategy and Corporate Governance, with all its rights and privileges of the University.”

Dr Oyedemi, who is a trained Electrical/Electronic Engineer from Madonna University, Anambra State, has several other professional certifications to his catch of knowledge.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management, Oyedemi is also an alumnus of the famous Lagos Business School. While appreciating the honour done to him by the European American University, Dr Oyedemi advised youths in Nigeria to shun any form of “get-rich-quick” lure. His words: “Rather, embrace honourable wealth creation initiatives.

The real estate sector offers several of such innovative opportunities. This is the time for us to create the new Nigeria of our dream,” Dr Oyedemi said. Dr Oyedemi has won serial awards for his pacesetting innovations, excellence and impact in the real estate sector.

